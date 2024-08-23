EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives building permits for three wind park projects and expects construction to start on further projects

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives building permits for three wind park projects and expects construction to start on further projects



23.08.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Energiekontor receives building permits for three wind park projects and expects construction to start on further projects



Bremen, 23 August 2024 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a Bremen-based and leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks listed in the General Standard, has received three building permits for wind park projects with a total generation volume of around 116 megawatts in Germany in August 2024. Construction work on additional projects will start shortly.



In August 2024, Energiekontor received three building permits for wind park projects in Lower Saxony, Germany. The wind parks will have a total generation capacity of around 116 megawatts and most of them are expected to participate in the next EEG tender of the Federal Network Agency in November 2024.

In addition to the two solar parks Seukendorf and Letschin, which are already under construction, and the two repowering wind parks Oederquart and Würselen, with a total nominal power of more than 120 megawatts, the financial close for several wind and solar projects is also being prepared, meaning that further projects with a total generation capacity of more than 100 megawatts are set to start construction soon. More are to follow.

„With these new approvals, we now have a total of 36 building permits for wind and solar park projects in Germany, Scotland and France with a total nominal power of around 1.2 gigawatts. This means that we are close to the total generation capacity of all the projects that we have ever realised since our company was founded”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. “At the same time, we have brought more projects into mature development phases than ever before. In addition to the continuous further development of our project pipeline, the task now is to successively realise these projects.”

Since the company was founded, Energiekontor has realised more than 160 wind and solar parks with a total generation capacity of 1.4 gigawatts – this is enough to cover the average annual electricity demand of around 810,000 German households and as such contributes to saving of around two million tonnes of CO 2 per year. The further expansion of the project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.0 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the growth potential and the contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies in the future. Around one third of this is accounted for by solar projects and two thirds by wind projects. In total, around 2.5 gigawatts are in one of the mature project development phases (building permit, financial close, under construction), in which around 90 percent of the value added of a project is realised.

About Energiekontor AG

For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 38 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of more than 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. More than 100 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506 / General Standard) is listed in the SDAX and the TecDax of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Tel: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de/en/index.html