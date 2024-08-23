|
23.08.2024 08:30:04
EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives building permits for three wind park projects and expects construction to start on further projects
|
EQS-News: Energiekontor AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Energiekontor receives building permits for three wind park projects and expects construction to start on further projects
In addition to the two solar parks Seukendorf and Letschin, which are already under construction, and the two repowering wind parks Oederquart and Würselen, with a total nominal power of more than 120 megawatts, the financial close for several wind and solar projects is also being prepared, meaning that further projects with a total generation capacity of more than 100 megawatts are set to start construction soon. More are to follow.
„With these new approvals, we now have a total of 36 building permits for wind and solar park projects in Germany, Scotland and France with a total nominal power of around 1.2 gigawatts. This means that we are close to the total generation capacity of all the projects that we have ever realised since our company was founded”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. “At the same time, we have brought more projects into mature development phases than ever before. In addition to the continuous further development of our project pipeline, the task now is to successively realise these projects.”
Since the company was founded, Energiekontor has realised more than 160 wind and solar parks with a total generation capacity of 1.4 gigawatts – this is enough to cover the average annual electricity demand of around 810,000 German households and as such contributes to saving of around two million tonnes of CO2 per year. The further expansion of the project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.0 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the growth potential and the contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies in the future. Around one third of this is accounted for by solar projects and two thirds by wind projects. In total, around 2.5 gigawatts are in one of the mature project development phases (building permit, financial close, under construction), in which around 90 percent of the value added of a project is realised.
About Energiekontor AG
For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 38 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of more than 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. More than 100 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.
Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.
Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506 / General Standard) is listed in the SDAX and the TecDax of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock markets.
Contact
Julia Pschribülla
Kathrin Mateoschus
Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com
Energiekontor AG
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0
23.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|04 21/33 04-126
|Fax:
|04 21/33 04-4 44
|E-mail:
|ir@energiekontor.de
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005313506
|WKN:
|531350
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1973367
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1973367 23.08.2024 CET/CEST
