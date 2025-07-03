EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor resolves share withdrawal

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor resolves share withdrawal



03.07.2025 / 14:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Energiekontor resolves share withdrawal

Reduction of share capital by 40,273.00 euros

New share capital amounts to 13,942,086.00 euros

Bremen, 3 July 2025 – By resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG on 20 May 2020, the Management Board was authorised pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire and redeem treasury shares of up to 10 percent of the share capital without the withdrawal or its implementation requiring a further resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

On the basis of this authorisation, the company resolved another share buyback programme on 30 May 2024 and acquired a total of 40,273 no-par value bearer shares in the company with a pro rata amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro per share through the stock exchange between 14 June 2024 and 4 April 2025.

Based on the above authorisation to redeem treasury shares acquired in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG, the company’s share capital is reduced by 40,273.00 euros from 13,982,359.00 euros to 13,942,086.00 euros by redeeming 40,273 fully paid-up no-par value shares with a notional interest in the company’s share capital of 1.00 euro per share.

The adjustment of the articles of incorporation required as a result of the capital reduction was passed by the Supervisory Board. After the cancellation takes effect, the company’s share capital will amount to 13,942,086.00 euros and will be divided into 13,942,086 ordinary bearer shares.

About Energiekontor AG

For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 160 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising around 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.2 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2024 financial year (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421 3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de