EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: First French projects reach financial close

Energiekontor AG: First French projects reach financial close



20.05.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

First French projects reach financial close

Bremen, 20 May 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), one of the leading German project developers and operators of wind and solar parks, based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has successfully brought the first two French solar park projects to financial close so that realisation work can begin. Both projects are to be transferred to Energiekontor's own portfolio as planned once they are commissioned.

Energiekontor had received the first French building permits for the two solar park projects Rignac (EKF Parc Solaire Dongay) and Lachapelle-Auzac (EKF Parc Solaire Le Batut) in the first quarter of 2024. The projects are located in the Occitania region in south-east France and have a total generation capacity of around 40 megawatt peak. They were awarded in autumn 2024 as part of the French tendering process for ground-mounted photovoltaic systems (PPE2 Sol P6) by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission de régulation de l'énergie, CRE). The tariff set for the electricity generated has a term of 20 years and is indexed annually for inflation. Financial close has recently been reached for both projects. This means that both projects can now proceed to realisation.

“The transfer of our younger country markets to the realisation phase is part of our 2023 to 2028 growth strategy. These are now the first two French projects for which we can start working on realisation. We are therefore very pleased with this success and congratulate our French team”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. “Over the past few years, we have been able to build up a promising project pipeline in France, the maturity of which we are continuously advancing. In this way, we are unlocking attractive growth potential and at the same time increasing our regional diversification. Most recently, we submitted building applications for a further around 130 megawatt peak in France, which are still in the approval process.”

About Energiekontor AG

For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 160 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising around 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.2 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

