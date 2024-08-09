09.08.2024 07:24:18

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft achieves revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024/2025

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft achieves revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024/2025

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 9 August 2024 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2024/2025 (01/04/2024-30/06/2024):

  • Sales revenue: EUR 20.4 million (EUR 19.7 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2023/2024)
  • EBITDA: EUR 3.7 million (EUR 4.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2023/2024)
  • EBIT: EUR 1.7 million (EUR 2.6 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2023/2024)
  • Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 0.1 million (EUR 1.0 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2023/2024)
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 23.3 million as of 30 June 2024 (EUR 25.3 million as of 30 June 2023)

 

Linz, 9 August 2024 – In the first three months of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, the Fabasoft Group generated revenues of EUR 20.4 million, an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase in revenues is closely linked to the continued positive development of recurring revenues, which improved by 11.1% to around EUR 11.7 million in the reporting period.
 

Investment focus on product innovations and artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence applications are currently shaping the digital transformation of the economy and society. Fabasoft supports its customers with AI innovations to increase the automation of business processes, which also cushion the ongoing shortage of skilled workers. In order to ensure that the Fabasoft Group continues on its growth trajectory, significant investments in the areas of innovative proprietary software product technology and the Cloud offerings based on it, artificial intelligence including the expansion of AI capacities in the data centers as well as international marketing and sales are therefore still necessary.

Against this background, the Fabasoft Group generated EBITDA of EUR 3.7 million in the first quarter of the 2024/2025 fiscal year (EUR 4.5 million in the same period of the previous year) and EBIT of EUR 1.7 million (EUR 2.6 million in the same period of the previous year).

"The continued steady increase in ongoing monthly revenue for the use of our SaaS offerings and Cloud services confirms our customers' confidence in Fabasoft's innovative strength. I am therefore convinced that we are well positioned for further growth with our flexible and tried-and-tested range of products and services", concludes Fabasoft CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann.

As at 30 June 2024, the company employed 495 people. A year earlier, it had 466 employees.

 

The full 3-month report 2024/2025 is available under the following link:

German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2024_2025.pdf

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2024_2025.pdf

 

About Fabasoft:

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

 

Linz, 9 August 2024

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0


