18.10.2024 18:30:07
EQS-News: For the track and the road: The new 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with Touring package
911 GT3 (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined: 13.8 – 13.7 l/100 km;
For the track and the road: The new 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with Touring package
The 911 GT3 has offered the ultimate combination of racing genes and day-to-day usability since its introduction in 1999. To mark its 25th anniversary, the new model will launch simultaneously in two versions for the first time: as a track-focused sports car with a rear wing and as a more understated version with a Touring package. With tailor-made packages and innovative options, the GT3 variants can be further customised to the customer’s taste and intended use.
Stuttgart. Porsche is relaunching the 911 GT3. The exceptionally track-ready road sports car makes its debut in its anniversary year with an expanded lightweight strategy, a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre boxer engine with 375 kW (510 PS) and 450 Nm, and new, highly customer-focused options. The Weissach package, available for the first time in the 911 GT3, offers even more custom configuration options for use on the track. In addition, the sports car comes with more extensive standard equipment and other options that further enhance its precision and sportiness.
911 GT3 with modern styling
Porsche uses specially developed, aerodynamically shaped trailing arms with a teardrop profile on the double-wishbone front axle. They increase downforce in the wheel arch at high speeds and improve brake cooling. To ensure that the downforce balance between the front and rear axles is maintained even when braking from high speeds, the suspension engineers have reduced pitching (antidive). On the new 911 GT3, the front ball joint of the lower trailing arm has been set lower on the front axle to facilitate this. The 911 GT3 has adopted these modifications from the current 911 GT3 RS. The 911 GT3 comes standard with 255/35 ZR 20 (front) and 315/30 ZR 21 (rear) sports tyres with improved wet grip; optionally, track tyres with road approval are available.
Touring package available from launch and even more customisable
Lightweight design throughout
Eight percent shorter gear ratio
Innovative lightweight sports bucket seat
The black two-seater standard cockpit in the new 911 GT3 is based on the design of the current 911 models. Unlike the Carrera models, however, the 911 GT3 is not started with a button, but still has a rotary ignition switch. An optionally available roll-over bar demonstrates the proximity to motorsport. The digital instrument panel in the centre supports the driver with a clearly structured display and control concept. Thanks to the contrasting colour scheme, the rev counter and stopwatch can be read in a flash. The “Track Screen” display mode reduces the digital displays to the left and right of the tachometer to key data on tyres, oil, water and fuel and indicates the optimal shifting time to the driver by way of a shift flash. If desired, the tachometer display can be rotated so that the cut-off speed of 9,000 rpm is at the 12 o'clock marking.
Individual packages for 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring
For the 911 GT3 with Touring package, Porsche offers the Leichtbau package. Here, the roof painted in the exterior colour as well as the stabiliser, coupling rods and shear panel on the rear axle are made of CFRP. The lightweight magnesium forged wheels and the lightweight door panels are also part of the package. In conjunction with the standard 6-speed GT sports gearbox, the shortened gear lever from the 911 S/T is used. In front of the gear lever, a plaque with the inscription “Leichtbau” indicates the package.
For the 911 GT3 with rear wing, the Clubsport package for track use is available at no extra charge. It includes a bolted steel roll cage in the rear, a 6-point harness for the driver and a hand-held fire extinguisher. The optional lightweight sports bucket seats are a prerequisite for this.
“The new 911 GT3 has become even more exhilarating and individual. We dug into a wealth of details and gave it many features that our customers wanted. This allows the GT3 to be adapted even more specifically to the purpose or preferences of the driver,” says Andreas Preuninger, Head of GT Cars.
Exclusive chronograph is a “sports car for the wrist”
The new Porsche 911 GT3 and the new Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring package can be ordered from the end of the year at a price of €209,000 including VAT and country-specific equipment. The Weissach package costs €18,076; the Leichtbau package is available for €33,867.
Where consumption and emissions values are indicated as ranges, they do not refer to a single, specific vehicle and are not part of the offered product range. They are only for the purposes of comparison between different vehicle types. Additional equipment and accessories (add-on parts, tyre formats etc.) can change relevant vehicle parameters such as weight, rolling resistance and aerodynamics. These factors, in addition to weather, traffic conditions and driving behaviour, can influence the fuel/electricity consumption, CO2 emissions, range and performance values of a vehicle.
