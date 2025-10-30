EQS-News: Formycon invites to Conference Call on 2025 Nine-Month Results and announces Participation in Investor Conferences in the 4th Quarter of 2025

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSB: FYB, Prime Standard, „Formycon“) plans to publish its Nine-Month Results 2025 on November 13, 2025. The Management Board will discuss the company’s development, key financial figures, and provide an outlook for the course of 2025. The conference call, which will be broadcast live on the internet, will take place on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM (CET) in English.

To participate in the conference call, please register at:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/KYTa1G3ju56X

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.

The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/formycon-2025-q3

After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts’ questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/



Formycon in Dialogue

Representatives of the Management Board will participate in the following national and international investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2025:

October 30, 2025

ODDO BHF Autumn Round Table

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO)

Frankfurt, Germany

November 17 – 20, 2025

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

London, UK

November 24 – 26, 2025

Deutsche Börse Equity Forum

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Frankfurt, Germany

December 9, 2025

mwb Research Roundtable

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO),

Nicola Mikulcik (CBO), Dr. Andreas Seidl (CSO)

virtual

Preview on 2026:

January 12 – 15, 2026

J.P. Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO), Nicola Mikulcik (CBO)

San Francisco, USA



Please find our current events at:

https://www.formycon.com/en/investors/financial-calendar/



---------------



