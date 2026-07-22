CHAPTERS Group Aktie
WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309
|
22.07.2026 20:45:54
EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth
|
EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
As announced in the ad-hoc release of July 22, 2026, CHAPTERS Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised c. EUR 64 million in equity through the issuance of 1,521,938 new shares at EUR 42.00 per share.
The transaction was supported by four of the company's largest long-term shareholders, including Mitch Rales, Stravaigin, the family office of Daniel Ek and Sator Grove Holdings, and one additional institutional shareholder, further reinforcing their shared commitment to CHAPTERS' long-term growth strategy.
Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG, commented:
"We are excited to continue building CHAPTERS through the combination of strong organic growth and disciplined acquisitions. Across the group, we are seeing substantial opportunities to reinvest capital into our existing businesses while also identifying an increasingly attractive pipeline of outstanding software companies that would make excellent long-term additions to the CHAPTERS family.
Today's capital increase provides us with additional flexibility to pursue those opportunities. We are especially grateful that this financing was supported by our largest long-term shareholders, whose continued confidence reinforces our long-term approach.
I am particularly proud of our team's ability not only to source attractive acquisitions, but to improve the businesses we acquire while continuing to strengthen organic growth across the portfolio, as reflected in our recent upward revision to our organic growth outlook. We believe the combination of disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities positions CHAPTERS well for many years of value creation."
22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
|EQS News ID:
|2370248
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2370248 22.07.2026 CET/CEST
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|CHAPTERS Group AG
|41,15
|1,73%
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