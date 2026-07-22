CHAPTERS Group Aktie

CHAPTERS Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 20:45:54

EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

22.07.2026 / 20:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As announced in the ad-hoc release of July 22, 2026, CHAPTERS Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised c. EUR 64 million in equity through the issuance of 1,521,938 new shares at EUR 42.00 per share.

The transaction was supported by four of the company's largest long-term shareholders, including Mitch Rales, Stravaigin, the family office of Daniel Ek and Sator Grove Holdings, and one additional institutional shareholder, further reinforcing their shared commitment to CHAPTERS' long-term growth strategy.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG, commented:

"We are excited to continue building CHAPTERS through the combination of strong organic growth and disciplined acquisitions. Across the group, we are seeing substantial opportunities to reinvest capital into our existing businesses while also identifying an increasingly attractive pipeline of outstanding software companies that would make excellent long-term additions to the CHAPTERS family.

Today's capital increase provides us with additional flexibility to pursue those opportunities. We are especially grateful that this financing was supported by our largest long-term shareholders, whose continued confidence reinforces our long-term approach.

I am particularly proud of our team's ability not only to source attractive acquisitions, but to improve the businesses we acquire while continuing to strengthen organic growth across the portfolio, as reflected in our recent upward revision to our organic growth outlook. We believe the combination of disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities positions CHAPTERS well for many years of value creation."


22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
EQS News ID: 2370248

 
End of News EQS News Service

2370248  22.07.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CHAPTERS Group AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHAPTERS Group AG 41,15 1,73% CHAPTERS Group AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 /nachrichten/rohstoffe/gold-oel-&-co-in-kw-29-die-tops-und-flops-unter-den-rohstoffen-1036318458
19.07.26 /nachrichten/devisen/bitcoin-ether-&-co-in-der-vergangenen-woche-wochenbilanz-der-kryptowahrungen-in-kw-29-1036318457
18.07.26 /nachrichten/aktien/kw-29-so-performten-die-dax-aktien-in-der-vergangenen-woche-1036318456
18.07.26 /nachrichten/aktien/diese-aktien-empfehlen-experten-zu-kaufen-1036331765
17.07.26 /nachrichten/aktien/kw-29-die-gewinner-und-verlierer-der-atx-aktien-in-der-vergangenen-woche-1036318454

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Augen auf die Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Mittwoch an. An den US-Börsen ist keine klare Richtung auszumachen. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Verluste zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen