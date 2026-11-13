EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth



13.11.2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





As announced in the ad-hoc release of November 13, 2026, CHAPTERS Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised €70 million in equity through the issuance of 1,590,908 new shares at €44.00 per share.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG, commented:

"We are close to having fully deployed the additional equity that we raised this July.

In recent weeks, our platform heads have brought forward several compelling cases for substantially more accretive M&A than we expected at the beginning of the year. AI opens the opportunity to reimagine how industries operate.



This is great news.

CHAPTERS enjoys a truly long-term capital base as evidenced by the continued support of our large shareholders in today’s placing. And our team comprises of world class talents. This combination is a powerful set-up in a world that can be reshaped with AI. CHAPTERS will enter 2027 not only as a larger but also as a much better business.”