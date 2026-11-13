CHAPTERS Group Aktie
WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309
|
13.11.2026 19:15:03
EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth
|
EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
As announced in the ad-hoc release of November 13, 2026, CHAPTERS Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised €70 million in equity through the issuance of 1,590,908 new shares at €44.00 per share.
Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG, commented:
"We are close to having fully deployed the additional equity that we raised this July.
In recent weeks, our platform heads have brought forward several compelling cases for substantially more accretive M&A than we expected at the beginning of the year. AI opens the opportunity to reimagine how industries operate.
CHAPTERS enjoys a truly long-term capital base as evidenced by the continued support of our large shareholders in today’s placing. And our team comprises of world class talents. This combination is a powerful set-up in a world that can be reshaped with AI. CHAPTERS will enter 2027 not only as a larger but also as a much better business.”
13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
|EQS News ID:
|2434810
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2434810 13.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|CHAPTERS Group AG
|43,00
|-3,26%
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