CHAPTERS Group Aktie

CHAPTERS Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309

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13.11.2026 19:15:03

EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

13.11.2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As announced in the ad-hoc release of November 13, 2026, CHAPTERS Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised €70 million in equity through the issuance of 1,590,908 new shares at €44.00 per share.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG, commented:

"We are close to having fully deployed the additional equity that we raised this July.

In recent weeks, our platform heads have brought forward several compelling cases for substantially more accretive M&A than we expected at the beginning of the year. AI opens the opportunity to reimagine how industries operate.

This is great news.

CHAPTERS enjoys a truly long-term capital base as evidenced by the continued support of our large shareholders in today’s placing. And our team comprises of world class talents. This combination is a powerful set-up in a world that can be reshaped with AI. CHAPTERS will enter 2027 not only as a larger but also as a much better business.”


13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
EQS News ID: 2434810

 
End of News EQS News Service

2434810  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

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CHAPTERS Group AG 43,00 -3,26% CHAPTERS Group AG

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