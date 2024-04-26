|
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG presents product roadmap and mid-term sales targets at virtual Capital Markets Day
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG presents product roadmap and mid-term sales targets at virtual Capital Markets Day
Zug (Switzerland), 26 April 2024 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, hosted its Capital Markets Day yesterday, spotlighting the dynamic evolution of the company, LION’s innovative battery pack solutions and the market opportunities affirming the company's ambitious growth trajectory.
Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION: “Our Capital Markets Day highlighted LION's commitment to advancing battery technology through immersion cooling. With its skilled team, LION is poised to revolutionize sustainable energy solutions and realize significant growth in the mid to long term.”
Evolution of LION
LION's value proposition
Market and customers
Immersion cooled battery: Unleashing full power potential
Battery roadmap and key initiatives
Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn, Technical Advisory Committee of LION: “Immersion cooling is not just a technology; it's a revolution in unleashing the full power potential of batteries. LION's innovative approach doesn't just cool; it empowers. As LION expands its battery portfolio and fine-tunes designs tailored to specific markets, it stands at the forefront of revolutionizing energy density and reliability benchmarks in both e-mobility and storage sectors."
Sales ambition
About LION E-Mobility AG
The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability.
Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
