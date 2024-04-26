EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG presents product roadmap and mid-term sales targets at virtual Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

LION E-Mobility AG presents product roadmap and mid-term sales targets at virtual Capital Markets Day



26.04.2024 / 08:59 CET/CEST

Zug (Switzerland), 26 April 2024 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, hosted its Capital Markets Day yesterday, spotlighting the dynamic evolution of the company, LION’s innovative battery pack solutions and the market opportunities affirming the company's ambitious growth trajectory.

Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION: “Our Capital Markets Day highlighted LION's commitment to advancing battery technology through immersion cooling. With its skilled team, LION is poised to revolutionize sustainable energy solutions and realize significant growth in the mid to long term.”

Evolution of LION

LION has evolved from a battery consulting and testing entity to a premier battery pack integrator and manufacturer. With a cutting-edge production facility meeting automotive standards and an annual capacity of around 45,000 packs, the company has established itself as a trusted supplier regarding safety, quality, and reliability.

LION's value proposition

LION offers a comprehensive range of battery solutions, covering design, engineering, production, and after-sales support. Operating a fully automated production facility compliant with automotive standards, the company ensures excellence in quality and efficiency.

Market and customers

LION’s batteries packs are gaining momentum, especially in Europe's electric city bus markets and North America's electric truck markets. With electric city bus registrations expected to exceed 40% market share in 2023, LION is strategically poised to capitalize on the growing demand for CO2-neutral public transport and decreasing battery costs.

Immersion cooled battery: Unleashing full power potential

With its new immersion liquid cooling technology, LION enables peak power output for high-performance battery applications. At the Capital Markets Day the management highlighted immersion cooling as a game-changing technology, unlocking the maximum power potential of high-energy NMC battery systems. Its high C-rates enable potent discharge and charge applications using compact, lightweight batteries. This innovative cooling solution offers extended cycle times and enhanced safety by halting propagation through immersion cooling of each cell. The technology is currently being used in Tier 1 and OEM demonstrators.

Battery roadmap and key initiatives

Starting in Q4 2024, LION plans to introduce optimized battery designs for specific markets, leverage existing production lines, and qualify multiple cell manufacturers. The company intends to broaden its battery product families with various energy capacities. The LION new product family features NMC technology with significant energy density improvements for e-mobility applications and storage applications utilizing LFP technology with a cycle life exceeding 8,000 cycles.

Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn, Technical Advisory Committee of LION: “Immersion cooling is not just a technology; it's a revolution in unleashing the full power potential of batteries. LION's innovative approach doesn't just cool; it empowers. As LION expands its battery portfolio and fine-tunes designs tailored to specific markets, it stands at the forefront of revolutionizing energy density and reliability benchmarks in both e-mobility and storage sectors."

Sales ambition

Over the past three years, LION has transitioned from a pack-reseller to a battery pack developer and producer with an expanded product range. As already announced, the company expects sales in 2024 to reach €60 million to €65 million, representing growth of around 11%. On the basis of the market opportunities and the sales strategy LION has set ambitious sales targets for the coming years. The company is aiming for sales to increase significantly of up to €200 million by 2028.

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.

The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability.

Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com

