EQS-News: LVM chooses adesso as its digitisation partner

LVM chooses adesso as its digitisation partner



09.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The adesso SE has received an order from LVM Versicherung, one of the 20 largest primary insurers in Germany. As a digitisation partner, adesso is supporting LVM in setting up a completely new data landscape. The project aims to migrate the existing heterogeneous data and analytics landscape onto a standardised data platform. The partners in the project are using Microsoft Azure Cloud as the underlying technology. Established working methods and processes are to be transformed and digitised at the same time. The core principle behind this is a public-cloud-first approach. In future, only data that LVM is not permitted to store externally will be retained in its own data centre. The project is part of a triple-phase project. The first phase commenced in autumn 2024 and will run for three years. It includes the provision of the new platform and the establishment of new processes and collaboration models. In the subsequent phases, innovative applications will be developed based on the new platform and gradually rolled out to the business areas.

The wide range of insurance and financial services provided by LVM are developed by autonomous business areas and made available to the exclusive sales organisation. Over the past few decades, this has resulted in many mutually dependent application environments within the company. By migrating to a standardised cloud platform, the insurer is now creating the basis for more up-to-date and efficient utilisation of data. The fact that relevant data are available across the company will boost the autonomy of the business areas. It also enhances transparency, the exchange of knowledge and cooperation between employees. It makes data-driven decision-making considerably easier. In doing so, LVM is not only taking a decisive step towards becoming a data-driven insurance company, but it is also paving the way for greater automation and the use of artificial intelligence.

The project adesso has been commissioned with several key elements. From a technological point of view, it involves developing and setting up a new data platform and migrating data to it. The first phase of the project will also include the development of important use cases as flagship projects for the new platform.

In addition, adesso is assisting LVM with the necessary changes: one key component is the implementation of a customised data governance system that includes a set of rules for handling data that is aligned with LVM’s corporate culture. Moreover, adesso’s change managers and consultants will help with the introduction of an innovation and data culture, the involvement of the specialist departments in the transformation process and the training and coaching of employees. The goal is to create acceptance of the new solutions and processes right from the start.



LVM Versicherung

Over 3.8 million customers with around 14.6 million policies place their trust in LVM. With premium income of almost 4.5 billion euros and capital investments of over 22.1 billion euros, it is one of the 20 leading insurers in Germany. Local customer service is provided by around 2,150 LVM agents and agency partners with over 5,100 employees and trainees in the LVM insurance agencies throughout Germany, supported by 4,100 employees at the company headquarters in Münster and in the salaried sales force.

The group of companies offers a complete range of products for private and commercial customers. It offers additional insurance and financial services products through its LVM cooperation partners hkk, FNZ Bank, Wüstenrot Bausparkasse, PEAC Solutions and Federated Hermes.

adesso Group

With more than 10,100 employees and annual sales of more than EUR 1.1 billion in 2023, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.

