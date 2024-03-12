EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG raises medium-term RoE outlook in light of the updated group business strategy

EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Miscellaneous

ProCredit Holding AG raises medium-term RoE outlook in light of the updated group business strategy



12.03.2024 / 12:27 CET/CEST

ProCredit Holding AG raises medium-term RoE outlook in light of the updated group business strategy

Frankfurt am Main, 12 March 2024 - In light of the update of the group’s business strategy, the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG decided today to raise the medium-term outlook for the group’s return on equity from around 12% to around 13-14%.

The ProCredit group will hold its second Capital Markets Day on March 21st 2024 and in this context will inform on its updated group business strategy as well as on the background of the new medium-term outlook. The ProCredit group Annual Report 2023 and the Impact Report package 2023 will be released on March 20th 2024.

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest GmbH and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co KG (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: https://www.procredit-holding.com/

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements relating to our future business development and financial performance, as well as statements relating to future actions or developments affecting ProCreditHolding which may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the management of ProCredit Holding’s current expectations and specific assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of ProCreditHolding. They are therefore subject to a multitude of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove incorrect, then the actual results, performance and achievements (both negative and positive) of ProCredit Holding may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond the legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in the event of deviations from the expected development.