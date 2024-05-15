|
EQS-News: PUMA appoints Bas van den Bemt as Managing Director Central Europe
Herzogenaurach, May 15, 2024 – Sports company PUMA has appointed Bas van den Bemt (51) as its new Managing Director Central Europe, starting July 1, 2024. In his new role, Bas will oversee PUMA’s business in the DACH and Benelux regions and report to Javier Ortega, Managing Director Europe.
Bas, a Dutch national, has been with PUMA since 2009 in various management and sales positions. He oversaw PUMA’s Benelux business for more than eight years and most recently worked as the Managing Director of PUMA UK and Ireland. He will be based at PUMA’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach.
Lucynda Davies (47) will take over Bas’s role as Managing Director of PUMA UK and Ireland. She has more than twenty years of experience in the sports industry and joins PUMA from JD Sports, where she has been working as the Chief Brand Relationship Officer. She will also report to Javier.
In Central Europe, Bas replaces Nina Graf-Vlachy, who decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company.
“As the Managing Director of the UK and Ireland and Head of PUMA Benelux, Bas has done a great job of finding innovative ways to elevate the PUMA brand, working closely with our wholesale partners and connecting with our consumers,” said Javier Ortega, Managing Director Europe. “I’m also excited to welcome Lucynda, who, given her vast industry experience, is the ideal candidate to lead our UK & Ireland business. At the same time, I would like to thank Nina for her energy, dedication and commitment over the past ten years and I wish her all the best for her future.”
Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek, PUMA Corporate Communications, robert.bartunek@puma.com
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
