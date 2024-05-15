EQS-News: PUMA appoints Bas van den Bemt as Managing Director Central Europe

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA appoints Bas van den Bemt as Managing Director Central Europe



15.05.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

PUMA appoints Bas van den Bemt as Managing Director Central Europe

Herzogenaurach, May 15, 2024 – Sports company PUMA has appointed Bas van den Bemt (51) as its new Managing Director Central Europe, starting July 1, 2024. In his new role, Bas will oversee PUMA’s business in the DACH and Benelux regions and report to Javier Ortega, Managing Director Europe.

Bas, a Dutch national, has been with PUMA since 2009 in various management and sales positions. He oversaw PUMA’s Benelux business for more than eight years and most recently worked as the Managing Director of PUMA UK and Ireland. He will be based at PUMA’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

Lucynda Davies (47) will take over Bas’s role as Managing Director of PUMA UK and Ireland. She has more than twenty years of experience in the sports industry and joins PUMA from JD Sports, where she has been working as the Chief Brand Relationship Officer. She will also report to Javier.

In Central Europe, Bas replaces Nina Graf-Vlachy, who decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

“As the Managing Director of the UK and Ireland and Head of PUMA Benelux, Bas has done a great job of finding innovative ways to elevate the PUMA brand, working closely with our wholesale partners and connecting with our consumers,” said Javier Ortega, Managing Director Europe. “I’m also excited to welcome Lucynda, who, given her vast industry experience, is the ideal candidate to lead our UK & Ireland business. At the same time, I would like to thank Nina for her energy, dedication and commitment over the past ten years and I wish her all the best for her future.”

Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek, PUMA Corporate Communications, robert.bartunek@puma.com

