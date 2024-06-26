26.06.2024 09:30:03

EQS-News: PUMA appoints Erik Janshen as Vice President Direct-to-Consumer

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel
PUMA appoints Erik Janshen as Vice President Direct-to-Consumer

26.06.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

PUMA appoints Erik Janshen as Vice President Direct-to-Consumer

 

Herzogenaurach, 26 June, 2024 – Sports company PUMA has appointed Erik Janshen (46) to lead its worldwide Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes PUMA’s owned and operated stores, the website puma.com and several online marketplaces.

Erik, a German national, has more than 10 years of experience in leadership positions in digital sales and the DTC business, most recently as the SVP of Digital Sales for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein at PVH Corp.

Improving the quality of its distribution is one of PUMA’s strategic priorities and seamlessly connecting consumers with the company’s products and initiatives both online and offline is an important aspect of this.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Erik join the PUMAFamily, and I am confident that his leadership will drive us towards our ambitious goals to elevate our DTC consumer experience to drive further brand heat,” said PUMA CEO Arne Freundt. “His innovative approach and passion for consumer-centric strategies will undoubtedly be an asset for our DTC business.” 

Erik replaces Karthik Balagopalan, who was appointed as Managing Director of PUMA India last year and has been leading PUMA’s DTC business on an interim basis since then.

Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek, Corporate Communications, robert.bartunek@puma.com

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

 


26.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 42375
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1933083

 
End of News EQS News Service

1933083  26.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1933083&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PUMA SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PUMA SEmehr Analysen

17.06.24 PUMA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.06.24 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
03.06.24 PUMA Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.06.24 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.05.24 PUMA Equal Weight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PUMA SE 43,94 0,21% PUMA SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Schaukelbörse": US-Handel schließen mit leichten Gewinnen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX letztlich nahe der Nulllinie -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der DAX notierte leicht im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel wenig verändert. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch auf positivem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen