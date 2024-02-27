|
27.02.2024 10:30:06
EQS-News: PUMA to become the new kit supplier of RB Leipzig
PUMA to become the new kit supplier of RB Leipzig
Herzogenaurach, February 27, 2024 – Sports company PUMA has signed a long-term partnership with Bundesliga football club RB Leipzig and will equip all men’s, women’s and youth teams from the 2024/25 season onwards.
Following the club’s meteoric rise from the fifth tier of German football to the top flight, RB Leipzig has been a breath of fresh air in the Bundesliga and has managed to qualify for the Champions League six times. The club also won the DFB-Cup twice and the DFL-Supercup once. The women’s team was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2023.
“The Red Bulls of RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves in a very short time, not just in Germany but also internationally,” said PUMA CEO Arne Freundt. “We are looking forward to many fantastic football moments and are excited to join the club on this successful journey in the coming years.”
Apart from supplying kits to the different teams, PUMA also secured wide ranging rights for sponsorship, merchandising, match day advertising in the Red Bull Arena and the RB Leipzig Football Academy, as well as digital activations. PUMA will also equip RB Leipzig’s esports team.
“We are glad that we have secured a long-term partnership with such a well-known company. For RB Leipzig, the partnership with PUMA is another big and important step in the development of the club,” said Johann Plenge, Managing Director of RB Leipzig. “Not only will we benefit from PUMA’s first-class knowledge and equip our teams for the biggest possible success, but we will also work on different projects together and push innovation in football. PUMA is young, dynamic and fast, which matches perfectly with our values as a club and our RB-Leipzig DNA.”
Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek – PUMA Corporate Communications – robert.bartunek@puma.com
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
