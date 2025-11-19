EQS-News: Quantumzyme to Showcase Sustainable Enzyme Engineering Innovations at CCE-2026

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Quantumzyme to Showcase Sustainable Enzyme Engineering Innovations at CCE-2026



19.11.2025 / 14:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAN DIEGO, CA - November 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTCQB: QTZM), a global leader in computational enzyme engineering, today announced its participation in the Catalysis and Chemical Engineering Conference (CCE-2026), taking place March 9–11, 2026, in Boston, MA. At the event, the company will present how its enzyme engineering platform is reshaping traditional chemical synthesis and enabling sustainable, cost-efficient pathways for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Quantumzyme’s presence at CCE-2026 reflects its expanding role in advancing green chemistry solutions for the biomanufacturing sector, as global demand grows for low-waste, energy-efficient pharmaceutical production.

Quantumzyme will highlight its latest advancements in green ibuprofen synthesis, including the development of biocatalytic routes that reduce environmental impact and manufacturing costs. The company will also present the ongoing expansion of its enzyme engineering platform to high-volume Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). This includes new applications in chiral molecule synthesis supported by next-generation ketoreductase (KRED) enzymes, an area of growing significance for pharmaceutical and fine-chemical markets.

These developments demonstrate Quantumzyme’s continued progress in delivering practical, scalable solutions that support cleaner and more efficient pharmaceutical production.

Quantumzyme’s technology aligns with global sustainability and decarbonization goals, as well as U.S. initiatives to strengthen domestic API manufacturing capacity. Current API production often depends on legacy chemistries that generate significant waste and require high solvent usage. By enabling greener, more reliable, and locally scalable biocatalytic pathways, Quantumzyme’s platform aims to:

Reduce waste and solvent consumption

Lower carbon intensity in API production

Improve process reliability and consistency

Support U.S. onshoring and supply-chain resilience for essential medicines

These capabilities position Quantumzyme to contribute to the broader transformation of pharmaceutical manufacturing toward environmentally responsible production.

Throughout CCE-2026, Quantumzyme plans to engage with:

Researchers and academic collaborators

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Process development and engineering teams

Technology developers and innovation partners

Investors focused on green chemistry and biomanufacturing

These discussions are intended to explore partnerships that may accelerate the adoption of enzyme-based manufacturing approaches across high-volume API production.

“CCE-2026 provides an excellent platform to share our vision for sustainable chemical manufacturing,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantumzyme Corp. “We look forward to collaborating with global experts and demonstrating how our enzyme engineering technology may offer practical pathways toward cleaner and more efficient production.”

Quantumzyme’s participation in CCE-2026 reflects its continued commitment to advancing next-generation biocatalysis and driving innovation across the pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals industries.

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology enables greener, more efficient global manufacturing.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantumzyme Corp