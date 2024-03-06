06.03.2024 13:00:06

EQS-News: Rational AG temporarily no longer in the MDAX after index rebalancing on 18 March 2024

EQS-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rational AG temporarily no longer in the MDAX after index rebalancing on 18 March 2024

06.03.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rational AG temporarily no longer in the MDAX after index rebalancing on 18 March 2024

Landsberg am Lech, 6 March 2024 Following the quarterly index review by Deutsche Börse, Rational AG will be temporarily removed from the Dax family as of 18 March 2024. Deutsche Börse states that Rational did not meet the baseline criterion 5.4.2 of the Regulations at the time of the index review as a basis for its decision.

This index criterion refers to Recommendation C.10 of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC), which requires the independence of the Audit Committee Chairman. According to the GCGC requirements, Dr Maerz, the current Chairman of the Audit Committee of Rational AG, is not considered independent because his term of office as a member of the Supervisory Board exceeded the twelve-year limit.

As has been planned for a long time, at the end of the term of office of the full Supervisory Board of Rational AG, Dr Maerz will no longer stand for election to the Supervisory Board of Rational AG at the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2024 after twelve successful years.

Membership of Deutsche Börse's DAX index family is of very high importance to the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Rational AG. "With the new composition of the Audit Committee, we expect to fully meet all index criteria again from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2024. We are confident that nothing will stand in the way of our readmission to the MDAX," says CEO Dr Peter Stadelmann.

Contact:

Rational Aktiengesellschaft

Stefan Arnold / Leiter Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0)8191 327-2209
Fax +49 (0)8191 327-72 2209

E-Mail: ir@rational-online.com
rational-online.com

Editorial note:

The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. The company, founded in 1973, employs more than 2,500 people, around 1,450 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.

The company’s principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rational’s employees year for year.

 


Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg am Lech
Germany
Phone: 0049 8191 327 2209
Fax: 0049 8191 327 722209
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
Internet: www.rational-online.com
ISIN: DE0007010803
WKN: 701080
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
