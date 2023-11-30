EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE achieves top position in DVFA's Corporate Governance Ranking, Supervisory Board commits to acquire SAF-HOLLAND SE shares

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Sustainability/Agreement

SAF-HOLLAND SE achieves top position in DVFA's Corporate Governance Ranking, Supervisory Board commits to acquire SAF-HOLLAND SE shares



SAF-HOLLAND SE ranks first place among SDAX companies in DVFA's annual governance quality analysis

The Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE commits to an annual investment of 20% of its fixed remuneration in SAF-HOLLAND SE shares

Bessenbach (Germany), November 30, 2023. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has achieved first place in the SDAX as part of the annual analysis of the Professional Association of Investment Professionals (DVFA). In addition, the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND has made a voluntary commitment that each member will invest part of the fixed remuneration in SAF-HOLLAND SE shares.

First place in the SDAX for governance quality of SAF-HOLLAND

The DVFA Scorecard for Corporate Governance has been assessing the governance quality of listed companies from Germany every year since 2016. Since the 2022 evaluation, SDAX companies have also been fully considered. The evaluation of the DVFA Scorecard for Corporate Governance is based on publicly available information that can be accessed via the companies' websites as well as in annual and sustainability reports. The DVFA Scorecard for Corporate Governance is a tool that allows investment professionals to form an opinion regarding a company's corporate governance performance and compare it with others. With a score of 79.5%, SAF-HOLLAND took first place in the SDAX. The average score in the 2023 evaluation in the SDAX is 61.9%. In the previous year SAF-HOLLAND reached second place with a score of 75%.

Supervisory Board commits to invest 20% of its fixed remuneration annually in SAF-HOLLAND shares

In addition, as part of a voluntary commitment, the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE have declared to the Supervisory Board, that they will, in the first five years of being part of the Supervisory Board, annually invest 20% of their fixed remuneration in SAF-HOLLAND SE shares and hold them for at least the duration of their membership. The voluntary commitment applies until a total of 100% of the fixed remuneration is invested in shares over the five-year term. The members of the Supervisory Board have agreed that the first portion of the voluntary commitment will be invested from the fixed remuneration received in the 2023 financial year before the 2024 Annual General Meeting takes place. As a result of her appointment in the 2023 financial year, Jurate Keblyte will invest a first share of the fixed remuneration to be granted for the 2023 financial year after the 2024 Annual General Meeting has taken place.

With the voluntary commitment they have made, the members of the Supervisory Board want to create an additional element, further aligning their interest in accordance with the long-term corporate success of SAF-HOLLAND SE.



