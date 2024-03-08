EQS-News: Science Based Targets initiative has validated ProCredit Holding AGs near-term emission reduction targets

EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous

Science Based Targets initiative has validated ProCredit Holding AGs near-term emission reduction targets



08.03.2024 / 09:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Science Based Targets initiative has validated ProCredit Holding AGs near-term emission reduction targets

Validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) confirms ProCredit Holding’s near-term targets as science-based in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement

ProCredit Holding commits to reducing the group’s absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030 with 2022 as the base year

ProCredit Holding’s validated Scope 3 Portfolio Targets cover 57% of its overall investment and lending by total assets as of 2022

ProCredit Holding’s Scope 3 target is to engage with the clients responsible for 28% of the group’s portfolio emissions to set their own science-based targets by 2027

ProCredit Holding commits to continue only financing renewable energy projects through 2030

Frankfurt am Main, 08 March 2024 - ProCredit Holding will continue to implement its sustainability strategy and take action to achieve its net-zero commitment by setting its first SBTi-validated near-term science-based targets. The group, which operates mainly in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, will continue to reduce its own footprint and commits to a 42% reduction of its own emissions by 2030 with 2022 as the base year. The reduction will be achieved by increasing the share of renewable energy providers among its suppliers as well as the number of electric cars in its vehicle fleet, while also introducing more energy efficiency measures at its premises and in its processes.

More importantly, ProCredit will focus on supporting its clients in their efforts to decarbonise as these contribute the most to its scope 3 emissions, which represent more than 95% of the group’s overall emissions. This support contemplates actions from carbon accounting and target setting to helping them access the financial support they need to implement their strategies, while continuing to be the clients’ ‘Hausbank’ during the transition.

In setting its targets for scope 3, the ProCredit group has covered 57% of total investment and lending towards its clients. The first part of ProCredit Holding’s scope 3 target for 2027 is to engage with the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients responsible for 28% of the group’s portfolio emissions, with an emphasis on the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. The group’s energy project finance consists entirely of renewable energy (RE) projects, and the ProCredit group commits to continue only financing renewable energy projects until 2030 as the second part of its commitment.

“We have selected these specific measures because they correspond to our corporate values and our business approach. This also includes building long-term relationships with our clients, which is linked to the Hausbank concept. In addition, the ProCredit group aims to promote sustainable development in the countries in which the group operates. We have consciously opted for a science-based approach in defining the measures to achieve our emission reduction targets and are pleased that they have been recognised as such by the SBTi.” explains Hubert Spechtenhauser, Chair of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG.

Moreover, 20% of the group’s portfolio is allocated to supporting its clients in the acquisition of green assets, such as energy-efficient equipment, photovoltaic systems, green buildings, e-cars, waste management equipment and other items.

As was the case with the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), ProCredit committed to set targets through the SBTi in 2022. The initiative supports companies in setting science-based emission reduction targets in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. According to the agreement, the global temperature rise is to be limited to 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial age. The SBTi aims for companies around the world to halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reduce them to net-zero by 2050.

Information on the SBTi validation are published on its website

https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action

More information on the ProCredit group’s commitment to sustainability can be found in the Impact Report package 2022. The Impact Report package for 2023 will be published on 20 March 2024.

Contact:

Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138,

E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest GmbH and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co KG (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit https://www.procredit-holding.com/