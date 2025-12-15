EQS-News: Stabilus SE approves share buyback program with a volume of up to €20 million

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Stabilus SE approves share buyback program with a volume of up to €20 million



15.12.2025 / 17:38 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE approves share buyback program with a volume of up to €20 million

Koblenz, December 15, 2025 – The Management Board of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board to launch a share buyback program in accordance with Sec. 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). As part of the program, shares in Stabilus SE with an equivalent value of up to €20 million (excluding transaction costs) are to be repurchased via the stock exchange in the period from January 15, 2026 to January 15, 2027 at the latest. Based on the Xetra closing price of December 12, 2025, this corresponds to around 4% of the company's share capital.

The share buyback program is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Stabilus SE on February 15, 2023, which entitles the Management Board to buy back treasury shares of up to 10% of the share capital. The buyback will be carried out with the involvement of a financial institution via the stock exchange, and the acquired shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes as specified in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting.

Andreas Jaeger, CFO of Stabilus, said: “The share buyback program is designed to further optimize our capital structure. It is planned to hold the acquired shares on the company's balance sheet for future opportunities. This provides us with greater flexibility in managing our equity and broadens our strategic tools for the ongoing development of Stabilus SE. At the same time, it underscores our confidence in the company's long-term stability and its positive development perspective.”

Stabilus SE will implement the buyback in accordance with the relevant requirements of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR) and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – with the exception of the restrictions therein with regard to the purposes specified in Art. 5 (2) MAR.

Stabilus will publish further details on the technical implementation of the share buyback program in good time before the start of the program. Regular information on the progress of the share buyback will also be provided on the company's website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

