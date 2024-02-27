EQS-News: Supervisory Board decides to expand the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG from 1 April this year

EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Supervisory Board decides to expand the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG from 1 April this year



27.02.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Supervisory Board decides to expand the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG from 1 April this year

Frankfurt am Main, 27 February 2024 – The Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG has appointed Mr Christoph Beeck and Mr George Chatzis as members of the Management Board for three years with effect from 1 April 2024.

Christoph Beeck (born 1977) has worked for the ProCredit group since 2022, most recently as a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Bank AG in Frankfurt. On the ProCredit Holding Management Board, he will be responsible for Human Resources, Internal Audit, Compliance as well as Administration and Translation. As a qualified banker with a master’s degree in Banking and Finance, Mr Beeck has broad knowledge of the financial sector and extensive management experience, which he gained in different functions, entities and geographies in his previous leadership positions at a major German bank.”

George Chatzis (born 1977) will join ProCredit Holding AG on 1 April 2024 and will assume the role of Chief Risk Officer within the Management Board following an onboarding phase. After holding various management positions in other European countries and most recently as Managing Director at an international bank in Germany, he brings with him extensive expertise and industry experience.

Rainer Ottenstein, Chair of the Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG, comments: “With these appointments, we are not only adding additional expertise to the Management Board, but also two highly experienced managers, both of whom bring a wealth of know-how from their previous professional careers to support the ProCredit group in implementing its ambitious strategy. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am therefore very pleased to welcome them to the Management Board of ProCredit Holding and wish them every success in their future roles.”

The other members of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG remain unchanged: Hubert Spechtenhauser (Chair), Eriola Bibolli, Christian Dagrosa and Dr Gian Marco Felice.

The abovementioned appointments are, of course, subject to final approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest GmbH and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co KG (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit : https://www.procredit-holding.com/