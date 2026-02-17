EQS-News: The Platform Group expands leadership structure

The Platform Group Aktie
Düsseldorf, 17 February 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, announces the expansion of its C-level leadership team. Nathalie Richert, previously Head of Investor Relations, has been appointed as a member of the C-level and has additionally assumed responsibility for the Human Resources (HR) function. Christoph Hies, who has been with the company for more than six years, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and will now oversee marketing activities across the entire group.
Christoph Wilhelmy (COO), Sven Schumann (CPM), Bjoern Minnier (M&A/Finance), Sven Hülsenbeck (CTO), Frederic von Borries (CPO) and Dr. Dominik Benner (CEO) remain unchanged as members of TPG’s leadership team.
Nathalie Richert, newly appointed Head of HR and IR at The Platform Group: “I am very pleased to take on this new responsibility. Our group will soon grow to more than 2,000 employees, making the HR function increasingly central. At the same time, I look forward to further strengthening and advancing our Investor Relations activities.”
Christoph Hies, newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of The Platform Group: “For the past six years, we have continuously developed and expanded TPG’s marketing activities. We are now active in more than 26 industries where we pursue our marketing approach. I look forward to further integrating our marketing areas at the leadership level and consistently applying this successful approach to new acquisitions.”
In line with this development, internationalization will continue to be driven forward. Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “We are executing on our commitments: advancing internationalization as outlined for 2025, further strengthening our leadership team, and laying the foundation for a highly successful 2026. The current development in the first quarter makes us confident that we will achieve this goal.”
