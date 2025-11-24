EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera returns to profit in 2024/2025 despite decline in sales

EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

thyssenkrupp nucera returns to profit in 2024/2025 despite decline in sales



24.11.2025 / 20:08 CET/CEST

Stable operating performance in the 2024/2025 reporting year for thyssenkrupp nucera

Slight decline in sales expected in the past fiscal year, but positive EBIT

Green Hydrogen (gH2) business segment with significantly improved EBIT

Significant sales growth and slightly lower EBIT in the Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment

Decline in sales and profit expected for the 2025/2026 reporting year due to challenging market conditions for green hydrogen

Publication of preliminary figures for the 2024/2025 fiscal year

Dortmund, November 24, 2025 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, thyssenkrupp nucera's operating business continued to perform well in the 2024/2025 reporting year. While sales remained largely stable, the world's leading provider of electrolysis technologies was once again able to report a profit. Sales are expected to reach EUR 845 million in the 2024/2025 reporting year, compared with EUR 862 million in the same period of the previous year. thyssenkrupp nucera is expected to achieve earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 2 million. In the 2023/2024 reporting year, EBIT was negative at EUR –14 million.

The electrolysis specialist was unable to fully achieve its previously forecast sales targets. Based on preliminary, unaudited financial figures, sales are slightly below the previous sales forecast of EUR 850 million to EUR 920 million. EBIT, on the other hand, is in the upper half of the forecast range of EUR –7 million to EUR 7 million. The company also generated positive free cash flow and continues to finance itself from its operating activities.

In the Green Hydrogen (gH2) segment, which uses alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) technology to produce climate-neutral hydrogen, thyssenkrupp nucera achieved sales of EUR 459 million (corresponding prior-year period: EUR 524 million) and a significantly improved EBIT of EUR –56 million (previous year: EUR –76 million). In the Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment, sales rose by double digits to EUR 386 million (previous year: EUR 338 million), while EBIT, at an estimated EUR 58 million, fell slightly short of the previous year's result (EUR 62 million).

Order intake in the past fiscal year 2024/25 is expected to amount to EUR 348 million (previous year: EUR 636 million). Of this, EUR 26 million was attributable to the gH2 segment (previous year: EUR 356 million) and EUR 322 million to the CA segment (previous year: EUR 279 million). The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was EUR 0.6 billion (previous year: EUR 1.1 billion).

For the 2025/2026 fiscal year, the Management Board expects consolidated sales of between EUR 500 million and EUR 600 million (2024/25: EUR 845 million). thyssenkrupp nucera has already initiated measures to reduce the lower cost coverage due to lower sales and thus ultimately the impact on consolidated earnings. Against this backdrop, the Management Board expects consolidated EBIT to be between EUR –30 million and EUR 0 million (2024/25: EUR 2 million).

"The situation on the market for green hydrogen became even more challenging in the reporting year. Restraint in final investment decisions continues. In addition, the global economic environment deteriorated. To bridge this phase, we have taken proactive measures. These will reduce the lower cost coverage associated with the decline in sales and the impact on EBIT. Thanks to our excellent positioning in the hydrogen and chlor-alkali market and our very high financial resilience, we can and will overcome the challenges and continue to successfully pursue our strategic goals," says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.

Note:

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. Detailed Q4/FY 2024/2025 results and the sales and earnings forecast for the Group and the segments for fiscal year 2025/2026 will be published in the 2024/2025 Annual Report on December 17, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

Key financial figures:

Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in thyssenkrupp nucera's 2023/2024 Annual Report on pages 53 to 54, available at the following link:

Publications – thyssenkrupp nucera

