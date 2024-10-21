21.10.2024 21:05:08

EQS-NVR: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2024 / 21:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

ANNEX B

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
 

 

1 Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attached i (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
  ADLER Group S.A.
2 Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
   
3 Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
  151.626.107
4 Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights ii
  151.626.107
5 Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
  606.504.428
6 Origin of the change iii
  Issuance of 454,878,321 voting securities (parts bénéficiaires – ISIN LU2900363131) not representing the share capital.
7 Date when the change occurred 15/10/2024
8 In the previous notification (optional)
  - the total number of shares was of 151.626.107
  - the total number of voting rights was of 151.626.107
- the total number of exercisable voting rights was of 151.626.107
 

 

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.


21.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
