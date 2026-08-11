EVgo Opens Flagship Detroit Charging Station With General Motors

(RTTNews) - EVgo Inc.(EVGO), a fast charging network, said on Tuesday that it has opened its newest flagship charging station in metropolitan Detroit with the contribution of General Motors Company (GM), which aims to support EV adoption across the U.S.

With this new site, over 40 flagship charging stalls are now open nationwide, and EVgo expects to open over 100 flagship stalls by the end of 2026.

This latest station, located directly across from GM's Global Technical Center at the Meijer Warren store, features an overhead canopy with pull-through access to accommodate vehicles pulling trailers, a mixture of 12 CCS and NACS stalls, and 350 kW charging capability to deliver a full charge.

EVgo flagship stations will average up to 20 stalls per site and offer access to amenities including shopping, dining, grocery, and others.

EVgo will build flagship stations in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. Separately, EVgo has built nearly 2,400 stalls across 32 states with GM's support.