|
07.05.2024 14:41:56
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $169.152 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $226.011 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $2.206 billion from $2.592 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $169.152 Mln. vs. $226.011 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.206 Bln vs. $2.592 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
|108,35
|0,32%