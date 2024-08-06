|
06.08.2024 14:37:21
Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $175.47 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $196.80 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $2.439 billion from $2.239 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $175.47 Mln. vs. $196.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.439 Bln vs. $2.239 Bln last year.
