06.08.2024 14:37:21

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $175.47 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $196.80 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $2.439 billion from $2.239 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $175.47 Mln. vs. $196.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.439 Bln vs. $2.239 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 106,45 -4,36% Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen