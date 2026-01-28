Molten Ventures plc

(“Molten Ventures”, “Molten”, or the “Company”)

Extension of Share Repurchase Programme

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces that, upon completion of its £10 million share repurchase programme announced on 23 October 2025, it will commence an additional share repurchase programme of up to £10 million (the "Programme").

This brings the total committed since the commencement of the current programme in July 2024 to £60 million.

The Programme will be financed through existing cash resources and will continue until the earlier of either the expiration of the general authority received at the Company's 2025 AGM ("General Authority") or upon reaching the maximum purchase amount intended under the Programme.

The purchased ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") will be held in treasury.

To implement the Programme, the Company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch ("Deutsche Numis"), acting as agent, to conduct the Programme on its behalf and carry out on-market purchases of Ordinary Shares. Share repurchases may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share price and trading volume.

The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished inside information.

The Programme will operate in accordance with and under the terms of the relevant General Authority. The Programme will be conducted within the parameters of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU and the delegated regulations made pursuant to it.

As at 28 January 2026, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,937,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,109,416.

The Company will announce any market repurchase of Ordinary Shares no later than 7.30am on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred.

Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 ir@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington William Hall +44 (0)20 7260 1000 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali Public Relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7970 246 725/ +44 (0)7443 648 021 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc