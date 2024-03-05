Facebook, Instagram, Threads Experience Massive Outage

(RTTNews) - Meta-owned (META) platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Threads are experiencing server issues worldwide starting around 10 a.m. ET, with many users complaining about log-in issues on these platforms.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, whereas there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram. Later, YouTube also reported similar issues.

Many users complained that they were logged out of the social networking platforms. Some were asked to change passwords, while others were unable to refresh Instagram pages.

While logging into Threads, some users got an error message "Sorry, something went wrong. Try again." Several users claimed that they were unable to log in to their Meta headsets too. However, Meta's Whatsapp is working seamlessly.

In 2021, Meta faced a similar outage across its platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for several hours due to some configuration issues.