02.08.2024 19:10:03

Final contract concluded between Sport1 Medien AG and ACUNMEDYA for the sale of 50 percent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH - Closing completed

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance
02.08.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Pratteln, August 2nd, 2024 

ACUNMEDYA’s investment in Sport1 GmbH has been finalized: The transaction, in which ACUNMEDYA acquired 50 per cent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH, was concluded today.

Sport1 Medien AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG, in which Highlight Event and Entertainment AG in turn holds a 53.39% stake and the international media and entertainment group ACUNMEDYA, based in Istanbul, agreed on February 23 this year to acquire 50 percent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH as part of a comprehensive cooperation.

As part of the closing, the two partners have agreed that there will only be one Managing Director at Sport1 GmbH. Until now, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer and Robin Seckler were Managing Directors of Sport1 GmbH in addition to their role as Co-CEOs of Sport1 Medien AG. As of today, August 2, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer will become the sole Managing Director of Sport1 GmbH. Robin Seckler will continue to act as Co-CEO of Sport1 Medien AG together with Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer.

In addition to the investment, an extensive content partnership is also planned as part of the strategic alliance with ACUNMEDYA. Thus, internationally renowned and already very successful entertainment and sports entertainment formats from ACUNMEDYA are to be brought to German free-TV on SPORT1. The first step will be the broadcast of a German version of the globally successful sports reality format EXATLON, which will start in September this year.

Contact:

Highlight Event und Entertainment AG   
Netzibodenstrasse 23b     
4133 Pratteln      
Investor Relations     
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97     

info@hlee.ch
www.hlee.ch

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1960341

 
End of News EQS News Service

1960341  02.08.2024 CET/CEST

