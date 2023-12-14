Form 8 - Molten Ventures Plc: DCC-Form 8 (DD)

14.12.2023 16:00:07

14 December 2023

 

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

(the "Company" or "Molten")

 

Registered number: 09799594

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

 

FORM 8 (DD)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

Martin Michael Arthur Davis and Jane Davis

 

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

N/a

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Molten Ventures plc ("Molten")

(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

Person acting in concert with the offeror, Molten

(e) Date dealing undertaken:

14 December 2023

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

NO

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

 

Class of relevant security:

 

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Shares")

 

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

81,836

0.04

NIL

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

NIL

-

NIL

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

NIL

-

NIL

-

 

 TOTAL:

81,836

0.04

NIL

-

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Shares")

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

Number of Shares under option

Name of scheme or plan

Type of award

Grant date

Vest date*

Exercise price

        56,125

Draper Esprit LTIP

Nominal cost option

29/06/2020

29/06/2023

 £0.01

         135,979

Molten LTIP

Nominal cost option

16/07/2021

16/07/2024

 £0.01

         230,319

Molten LTIP

Nominal cost option

17/06/2022

17/06/2025

 £0.01

           89,444

Deferred Bonus Plan

Nominal cost option

17/06/2022

17/06/2024

 £0.01

           48,068

Molten LTIP

Nominal cost option

22/06/2023

17/06/2025

 £0.01

           18,667

Deferred Bonus Plan

Nominal cost option

22/06/2023

17/06/2024

 £0.01

         471,383

Molten LTIP

Nominal cost option

23/06/2023

23/06/2026

 £0.01

* The options will expire if any performance conditions to which they are subject have not been met by the vest date and otherwise if they have not been exercised by the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

 

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

N/a

N/a

 

N/a

N/a

 

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

 

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

N/a

N/a

 

N/a

N/a

N/a

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

N/a

N/a

 

N/a

N/a

N/a

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/a

N/a

 

N/a

N/a

N/a

N/a

N/a

 

N/a

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/a

N/a

 

N/a

N/a

N/a

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Shares")

Subscription

 

Subscription for 10,000 Shares pursuant to a placing undertaken by Molten as announced on 27 November 2023.

270 pence

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

None.

 

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

None.

 

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

14 December 2023
Contact name:

Gareth Faith, Company Secretary of Molten
Telephone number:

07871 735499

 

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten