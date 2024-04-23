|
Full year trading update and notice of results
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
23 April 2024
Molten Ventures plc
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the “Group”)
Full year trading update and notice of results
Stable and enhanced platform, in an improving market with greater expectation for realisations
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, today announces an update on its portfolio, NAV (unaudited) and highlights for the year ahead of its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2024, due to be announced on 12 June 2024.
Highlights:
Portfolio performance and fair value movements:
Outlook for FY25 (year to 31 March 2025):
Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:
“We are grateful to all our investors who supported us through the period, most notably with our fundraise and with the addition of the Forward Partners portfolio. With £123 million of cash resources across PLC, the managed EIS/VCT funds, as well as a £60 million undrawn debt facility and a stable and enhanced platform, we are in a strong position to deploy capital selectively to maximise returns for our investors in a stabilising but still challenging environment for high-growth companies. Our portfolio remains in good health, and we expect to see a step up in realisations in the current financial year, with a number of potential exit processes ongoing across our portfolio.”
Notice of Full Year Results:
Enquiries:
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.
As at 30 September 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 74 companies, 17 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.
Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised £520m to 30 September 2023.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|317167
|EQS News ID:
|1886393
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
