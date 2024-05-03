Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
03.05.2024 18:16:29

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-May-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

3 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

71.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

68.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

69.7661p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,225,715 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,225,715) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

69.7661p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1800

71.20

 13:14:32

00069829078TRLO0

XLON

581

71.20

 13:14:32

00069829079TRLO0

XLON

7166

71.20

 13:14:32

00069829080TRLO0

XLON

3170

71.00

 13:16:41

00069829109TRLO0

XLON

5394

71.00

 13:16:41

00069829110TRLO0

XLON

2375

70.40

 13:25:05

00069829321TRLO0

XLON

6319

70.40

 13:25:05

00069829322TRLO0

XLON

9726

69.60

 13:42:54

00069831025TRLO0

XLON

7855

69.20

 14:00:50

00069831636TRLO0

XLON

2346

69.20

 14:00:50

00069831637TRLO0

XLON

9132

69.20

 14:00:50

00069831638TRLO0

XLON

4819

68.80

 14:14:40

00069832162TRLO0

XLON

2438

68.80

 14:14:40

00069832163TRLO0

XLON

1108

68.80

 15:10:40

00069835657TRLO0

XLON

12886

69.60

 16:05:02

00069838329TRLO0

XLON

5308

69.60

 16:05:02

00069838330TRLO0

XLON

22898

69.60

 16:05:02

00069838331TRLO0

XLON

2344

69.60

 16:05:02

00069838332TRLO0

XLON

7276

69.40

 16:05:33

00069838344TRLO0

XLON

1545

69.40

 16:05:34

00069838345TRLO0

XLON

3455

69.40

 16:05:34

00069838346TRLO0

XLON

5067

69.40

 16:11:33

00069838629TRLO0

XLON

6764

69.40

 16:11:33

00069838630TRLO0

XLON

1462

69.40

 16:14:07

00069838757TRLO0

XLON

5389

69.40

 16:14:07

00069838758TRLO0

XLON

8352

69.80

 16:14:07

00069838759TRLO0

XLON

5429

69.40

 16:14:08

00069838760TRLO0

XLON

200

70.00

 16:22:38

00069839211TRLO0

XLON

2788

70.00

 16:22:38

00069839212TRLO0

XLON

44608

70.00

 16:22:38

00069839213TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 319522
EQS News ID: 1895593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

