Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

3 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 3 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 71.20p Lowest price paid per share: 68.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 69.7661p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,225,715 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,225,715) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 69.7661p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1800 71.20 13:14:32 00069829078TRLO0 XLON 581 71.20 13:14:32 00069829079TRLO0 XLON 7166 71.20 13:14:32 00069829080TRLO0 XLON 3170 71.00 13:16:41 00069829109TRLO0 XLON 5394 71.00 13:16:41 00069829110TRLO0 XLON 2375 70.40 13:25:05 00069829321TRLO0 XLON 6319 70.40 13:25:05 00069829322TRLO0 XLON 9726 69.60 13:42:54 00069831025TRLO0 XLON 7855 69.20 14:00:50 00069831636TRLO0 XLON 2346 69.20 14:00:50 00069831637TRLO0 XLON 9132 69.20 14:00:50 00069831638TRLO0 XLON 4819 68.80 14:14:40 00069832162TRLO0 XLON 2438 68.80 14:14:40 00069832163TRLO0 XLON 1108 68.80 15:10:40 00069835657TRLO0 XLON 12886 69.60 16:05:02 00069838329TRLO0 XLON 5308 69.60 16:05:02 00069838330TRLO0 XLON 22898 69.60 16:05:02 00069838331TRLO0 XLON 2344 69.60 16:05:02 00069838332TRLO0 XLON 7276 69.40 16:05:33 00069838344TRLO0 XLON 1545 69.40 16:05:34 00069838345TRLO0 XLON 3455 69.40 16:05:34 00069838346TRLO0 XLON 5067 69.40 16:11:33 00069838629TRLO0 XLON 6764 69.40 16:11:33 00069838630TRLO0 XLON 1462 69.40 16:14:07 00069838757TRLO0 XLON 5389 69.40 16:14:07 00069838758TRLO0 XLON 8352 69.80 16:14:07 00069838759TRLO0 XLON 5429 69.40 16:14:08 00069838760TRLO0 XLON 200 70.00 16:22:38 00069839211TRLO0 XLON 2788 70.00 16:22:38 00069839212TRLO0 XLON 44608 70.00 16:22:38 00069839213TRLO0 XLON

