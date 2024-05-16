16.05.2024 18:12:04

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

16-May-2024 / 17:12 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

16 May 2024 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

16 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

85,413

Highest price paid per share:

81.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

78.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

79.3343p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,149,827 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,149,827) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

79.3343p

85,413

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1630

79.60

 08:21:11

00069961463TRLO0

XLON

2633

78.40

 08:26:57

00069961658TRLO0

XLON

5240

78.40

 08:26:57

00069961659TRLO0

XLON

6532

78.60

 08:28:00

00069961688TRLO0

XLON

7985

78.60

 08:47:00

00069962288TRLO0

XLON

8007

78.20

 08:47:01

00069962290TRLO0

XLON

2244

78.40

 08:47:01

00069962291TRLO0

XLON

1070

78.40

 08:47:01

00069962292TRLO0

XLON

1714

78.00

 08:47:01

00069962293TRLO0

XLON

232

78.00

 08:47:04

00069962294TRLO0

XLON

100

78.00

 09:53:21

00069965338TRLO0

XLON

152

78.00

 10:29:26

00069966782TRLO0

XLON

100

79.60

 11:53:55

00069968728TRLO0

XLON

2623

80.00

 11:57:38

00069968801TRLO0

XLON

1756

80.00

 11:57:38

00069968802TRLO0

XLON

8568

80.00

 11:57:38

00069968803TRLO0

XLON

3563

80.00

 11:57:38

00069968804TRLO0

XLON

6495

80.00

 11:57:38

00069968805TRLO0

XLON

164

80.00

 11:57:38

00069968806TRLO0

XLON

3559

80.00

 11:57:38

00069968807TRLO0

XLON

4241

80.00

 11:57:38

00069968808TRLO0

XLON

7950

80.00

 13:04:02

00069970439TRLO0

XLON

5000

80.00

 13:15:51

00069970776TRLO0

XLON

2888

80.00

 13:15:51

00069970777TRLO0

XLON

100

80.00

 13:56:45

00069972299TRLO0

XLON

867

81.00

 14:30:46

00069973389TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 322089
EQS News ID: 1905305

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

