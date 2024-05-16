Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

16 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 16 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 85,413 Highest price paid per share: 81.00p Lowest price paid per share: 78.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 79.3343p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,149,827 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,149,827) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 79.3343p 85,413

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1630 79.60 08:21:11 00069961463TRLO0 XLON 2633 78.40 08:26:57 00069961658TRLO0 XLON 5240 78.40 08:26:57 00069961659TRLO0 XLON 6532 78.60 08:28:00 00069961688TRLO0 XLON 7985 78.60 08:47:00 00069962288TRLO0 XLON 8007 78.20 08:47:01 00069962290TRLO0 XLON 2244 78.40 08:47:01 00069962291TRLO0 XLON 1070 78.40 08:47:01 00069962292TRLO0 XLON 1714 78.00 08:47:01 00069962293TRLO0 XLON 232 78.00 08:47:04 00069962294TRLO0 XLON 100 78.00 09:53:21 00069965338TRLO0 XLON 152 78.00 10:29:26 00069966782TRLO0 XLON 100 79.60 11:53:55 00069968728TRLO0 XLON 2623 80.00 11:57:38 00069968801TRLO0 XLON 1756 80.00 11:57:38 00069968802TRLO0 XLON 8568 80.00 11:57:38 00069968803TRLO0 XLON 3563 80.00 11:57:38 00069968804TRLO0 XLON 6495 80.00 11:57:38 00069968805TRLO0 XLON 164 80.00 11:57:38 00069968806TRLO0 XLON 3559 80.00 11:57:38 00069968807TRLO0 XLON 4241 80.00 11:57:38 00069968808TRLO0 XLON 7950 80.00 13:04:02 00069970439TRLO0 XLON 5000 80.00 13:15:51 00069970776TRLO0 XLON 2888 80.00 13:15:51 00069970777TRLO0 XLON 100 80.00 13:56:45 00069972299TRLO0 XLON 867 81.00 14:30:46 00069973389TRLO0 XLON

