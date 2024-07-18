Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

18 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 18 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 158,976 Highest price paid per share: 112.50p Lowest price paid per share: 108.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.7449p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,540,728 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,540,728) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 109.7449p 158,976

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6400 112.50 08:23:29 00070674452TRLO0 XLON 6931 111.50 08:35:01 00070674885TRLO0 XLON 6045 111.50 11:21:34 00070680270TRLO0 XLON 1516 111.50 11:21:34 00070680271TRLO0 XLON 1700 111.00 11:21:35 00070680272TRLO0 XLON 4983 111.00 11:21:35 00070680273TRLO0 XLON 6164 111.00 13:38:42 00070684581TRLO0 XLON 7936 109.50 14:15:51 00070685814TRLO0 XLON 5297 109.50 14:15:51 00070685815TRLO0 XLON 50000 109.50 14:37:58 00070686556TRLO0 XLON 6761 109.50 14:59:51 00070687162TRLO0 XLON 10280 109.00 15:30:51 00070688533TRLO0 XLON 351 109.00 15:30:57 00070688562TRLO0 XLON 4286 109.00 15:30:57 00070688563TRLO0 XLON 3852 109.00 15:30:57 00070688564TRLO0 XLON 1713 109.00 15:41:57 00070689033TRLO0 XLON 5392 109.00 15:41:57 00070689034TRLO0 XLON 411 109.00 15:41:57 00070689035TRLO0 XLON 8489 108.00 15:41:57 00070689036TRLO0 XLON 5128 109.00 16:21:08 00070690601TRLO0 XLON 131 109.00 16:21:11 00070690623TRLO0 XLON 20 109.00 16:21:11 00070690624TRLO0 XLON 5100 109.50 16:21:40 00070690679TRLO0 XLON 1090 109.50 16:22:26 00070690742TRLO0 XLON 9000 109.50 16:22:37 00070690753TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse