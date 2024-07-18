18.07.2024 19:37:52

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-Jul-2024 / 18:37 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

18 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

158,976

Highest price paid per share:

112.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

108.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

109.7449p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,540,728 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,540,728) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

109.7449p

158,976

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6400

112.50

 08:23:29

00070674452TRLO0

XLON

6931

111.50

 08:35:01

00070674885TRLO0

XLON

6045

111.50

 11:21:34

00070680270TRLO0

XLON

1516

111.50

 11:21:34

00070680271TRLO0

XLON

1700

111.00

 11:21:35

00070680272TRLO0

XLON

4983

111.00

 11:21:35

00070680273TRLO0

XLON

6164

111.00

 13:38:42

00070684581TRLO0

XLON

7936

109.50

 14:15:51

00070685814TRLO0

XLON

5297

109.50

 14:15:51

00070685815TRLO0

XLON

50000

109.50

 14:37:58

00070686556TRLO0

XLON

6761

109.50

 14:59:51

00070687162TRLO0

XLON

10280

109.00

 15:30:51

00070688533TRLO0

XLON

351

109.00

 15:30:57

00070688562TRLO0

XLON

4286

109.00

 15:30:57

00070688563TRLO0

XLON

3852

109.00

 15:30:57

00070688564TRLO0

XLON

1713

109.00

 15:41:57

00070689033TRLO0

XLON

5392

109.00

 15:41:57

00070689034TRLO0

XLON

411

109.00

 15:41:57

00070689035TRLO0

XLON

8489

108.00

 15:41:57

00070689036TRLO0

XLON

5128

109.00

 16:21:08

00070690601TRLO0

XLON

131

109.00

 16:21:11

00070690623TRLO0

XLON

20

109.00

 16:21:11

00070690624TRLO0

XLON

5100

109.50

 16:21:40

00070690679TRLO0

XLON

1090

109.50

 16:22:26

00070690742TRLO0

XLON

9000

109.50

 16:22:37

00070690753TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 335121
EQS News ID: 1949563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1949563&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,21 -2,42% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen