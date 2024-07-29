29.07.2024 18:13:42

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

29 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

29 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

113.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

111.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

112.4058p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,774,029 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,774,029) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

112.4058p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2030

111.00

 08:24:00

00070790568TRLO0

XLON

3000

111.50

 08:24:00

00070790569TRLO0

XLON

4071

111.50

 08:24:00

00070790570TRLO0

XLON

1337

111.50

 10:39:30

00070794503TRLO0

XLON

2181

111.50

 10:39:30

00070794504TRLO0

XLON

802

113.00

 10:39:33

00070794505TRLO0

XLON

6891

113.50

 11:58:23

00070796090TRLO0

XLON

6956

113.00

 12:06:26

00070796236TRLO0

XLON

7218

113.00

 12:06:26

00070796237TRLO0

XLON

7203

113.00

 12:53:54

00070797069TRLO0

XLON

7198

113.00

 13:21:54

00070797536TRLO0

XLON

7961

113.00

 14:34:44

00070799465TRLO0

XLON

16494

113.00

 14:34:44

00070799466TRLO0

XLON

6182

112.50

 14:51:14

00070800295TRLO0

XLON

3153

112.00

 15:20:34

00070801280TRLO0

XLON

3981

112.00

 15:20:34

00070801281TRLO0

XLON

7203

112.00

 15:28:17

00070801509TRLO0

XLON

2775

112.50

 15:31:54

00070801683TRLO0

XLON

1358

112.50

 15:31:54

00070801684TRLO0

XLON

1065

112.50

 15:31:54

00070801685TRLO0

XLON

2021

112.50

 15:31:54

00070801686TRLO0

XLON

6130

112.00

 15:40:24

00070802111TRLO0

XLON

495

112.50

 15:50:49

00070802576TRLO0

XLON

6543

112.50

 15:50:49

00070802577TRLO0

XLON

7460

112.50

 15:50:49

00070802578TRLO0

XLON

6533

112.50

 15:59:49

00070803011TRLO0

XLON

7246

112.50

 16:11:49

00070803683TRLO0

XLON

6934

112.50

 16:11:49

00070803684TRLO0

XLON

1748

112.00

 16:13:25

00070803780TRLO0

XLON

44008

112.00

 16:24:34

00070804520TRLO0

XLON

5962

112.00

 16:24:34

00070804521TRLO0

XLON

1297

112.00

 16:24:34

00070804522TRLO0

XLON

862

112.00

 16:24:34

00070804523TRLO0

XLON

1216

112.00

 16:24:34

00070804524TRLO0

XLON

2486

112.00

 16:24:34

00070804525TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


