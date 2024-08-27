27.08.2024 18:39:45

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
27-Aug-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

27 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

27 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

210,892

Highest price paid per share:

105.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

102.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

103.7788p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,417,634 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,417,634) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

103.7788p

210,892

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

5682

105.00

 08:55:04

00071135487TRLO0

XLON

3085

105.00

 08:55:04

00071135486TRLO0

XLON

3086

105.00

 08:55:04

00071135488TRLO0

XLON

10896

105.00

 08:55:04

00071135489TRLO0

XLON

7089

105.00

 09:14:48

00071135998TRLO0

XLON

6849

104.50

 09:15:48

00071136009TRLO0

XLON

8038

104.00

 09:21:20

00071136135TRLO0

XLON

596

104.00

 10:59:56

00071138633TRLO0

XLON

73

104.00

 10:59:56

00071138634TRLO0

XLON

5485

104.00

 10:59:56

00071138635TRLO0

XLON

980

104.00

 10:59:56

00071138636TRLO0

XLON

15437

104.00

 10:59:56

00071138637TRLO0

XLON

218

104.00

 10:59:56

00071138638TRLO0

XLON

3109

104.00

 10:59:56

00071138639TRLO0

XLON

7325

104.00

 10:59:56

00071138640TRLO0

XLON

2500

104.00

 11:00:20

00071138643TRLO0

XLON

6547

104.00

 11:00:20

00071138644TRLO0

XLON

610

104.00

 11:00:20

00071138645TRLO0

XLON

7310

103.50

 11:28:24

00071139667TRLO0

XLON

10000

104.00

 11:28:24

00071139668TRLO0

XLON

631

104.00

 11:28:24

00071139669TRLO0

XLON

887

104.00

 11:28:24

00071139670TRLO0

XLON

1741

104.00

 11:28:24

00071139671TRLO0

XLON

3040

104.00

 12:19:24

00071141087TRLO0

XLON

3313

104.00

 12:19:24

00071141088TRLO0

XLON

14

104.00

 12:19:24

00071141089TRLO0

XLON

6581

103.00

 13:41:30

00071143522TRLO0

XLON

6367

103.00

 14:52:30

00071145661TRLO0

XLON

7180

103.00

 14:52:30

00071145662TRLO0

XLON

4021

103.00

 14:52:31

00071145663TRLO0

XLON

3794

103.00

 14:52:31

00071145664TRLO0

XLON

1127

102.50

 14:52:31

00071145665TRLO0

XLON

477

102.50

 14:52:34

00071145667TRLO0

XLON

5900

102.50

 14:52:34

00071145668TRLO0

XLON

409

102.00

 14:54:21

00071145714TRLO0

XLON

433

102.00

 14:58:06

00071145897TRLO0

XLON

6523

102.00

 14:58:06

00071145898TRLO0

XLON

208

102.50

 15:10:40

00071146289TRLO0

XLON

2704

102.50

 15:10:40

00071146290TRLO0

XLON

3700

102.50

 15:10:40

00071146291TRLO0

XLON

472

102.50

 15:10:40

00071146292TRLO0

XLON

3031

102.50

 15:32:56

00071147195TRLO0

XLON

3750

103.00

 15:48:25

00071147953TRLO0

XLON

3355

103.00

 15:48:25

00071147954TRLO0

XLON

59

103.00

 15:49:05

00071147972TRLO0

XLON

1487

104.00

 16:04:22

00071149063TRLO0

XLON

650

104.00

 16:04:22

00071149064TRLO0

XLON

1410

104.00

 16:04:22

00071149065TRLO0

XLON

11025

104.00

 16:04:22

00071149066TRLO0

XLON

3419

104.00

 16:04:22

00071149067TRLO0

XLON

7285

104.00

 16:04:22

00071149068TRLO0

XLON

3590

104.00

 16:04:22

00071149069TRLO0

XLON

5458

104.00

 16:04:22

00071149070TRLO0

XLON

1936

104.00

 16:24:29

00071150398TRLO0

XLON

 
 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 343166
EQS News ID: 1976149

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

