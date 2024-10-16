16.10.2024 18:26:42

Funding Circle Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
16-Oct-2024 / 17:26 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

16 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on  Date 2024:

Date of purchase:

16 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

21,224

Highest price paid per share:

143.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

140.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

140.6578p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,973,580 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,973,580) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

140.6578p

 21,224

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3383

140.50

12:02:52

00305011619TRLO1

XLON

7701

140.50

12:02:52

00305011620TRLO1

XLON

994

140.50

12:03:06

00305011626TRLO1

XLON

1015

140.50

12:03:18

00305011628TRLO1

XLON

1005

140.50

12:03:29

00305011632TRLO1

XLON

999

140.50

12:03:42

00305011638TRLO1

XLON

968

140.50

12:03:55

00305011644TRLO1

XLON

949

140.50

12:04:20

00305011673TRLO1

XLON

941

140.50

12:04:44

00305011686TRLO1

XLON

958

140.50

12:05:05

00305011699TRLO1

XLON

355

140.50

12:05:28

00305011711TRLO1

XLON

616

140.50

12:05:28

00305011712TRLO1

XLON

1340

143.00

12:30:59

00305012552TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 353361
EQS News ID: 2010011

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

