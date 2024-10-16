Funding Circle Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

16 October 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on Date 2024:

Date of purchase: 16 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 21,224 Highest price paid per share: 143.00p Lowest price paid per share: 140.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 140.6578p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,973,580 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,973,580) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 140.6578p 21,224

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 3383 140.50 12:02:52 00305011619TRLO1 XLON 7701 140.50 12:02:52 00305011620TRLO1 XLON 994 140.50 12:03:06 00305011626TRLO1 XLON 1015 140.50 12:03:18 00305011628TRLO1 XLON 1005 140.50 12:03:29 00305011632TRLO1 XLON 999 140.50 12:03:42 00305011638TRLO1 XLON 968 140.50 12:03:55 00305011644TRLO1 XLON 949 140.50 12:04:20 00305011673TRLO1 XLON 941 140.50 12:04:44 00305011686TRLO1 XLON 958 140.50 12:05:05 00305011699TRLO1 XLON 355 140.50 12:05:28 00305011711TRLO1 XLON 616 140.50 12:05:28 00305011712TRLO1 XLON 1340 143.00 12:30:59 00305012552TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse