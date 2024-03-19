19.03.2024 14:33:46

Geron Announces Pricing Of $150 Mln Underwritten Offering Of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Geron Corp. (GERN) disclosed the pricing of an underwritten offering and pre-funded warrants.

The offering comprises 41,999,998 shares of its common stock at a rate of $3.00 per share and pre-funded warrants for the purchase of 8,002,668 shares of its common stock at $2.999 per pre-funded warrant. Geron is planning to sell all the securities in the offering.

The expected gross proceeds to Geron from this underwritten offering are around $150.0 million.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering, along with its existing cash, for potential activities such as the commercialization of imetelstat in specific syndromes in the U.S. and EU, pending regulatory approvals. Additionally, the funds will support continued development and potential regulatory submissions for imetelstat, with any remaining proceeds allocated to working capital and general corporate expenses.

The offering is set to close around March 21, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Geron Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Geron Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Geron Corp. 2,97 -0,07% Geron Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsentscheid der Fed voraus: Asiens Börsen freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stehen zur Wochenmitte im Plus. Der ATX und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. An der Wall Street waren positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen