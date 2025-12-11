Geron To Reduce One-Third Of Current Workforce As Part Of Restructuring Plan

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Geron Corp. (GERN) announced its plans to reduce approximately one-third of its current workforce as part of its restructuring plan, which intends to position the company for long-term value creation for patients and shareholders and improve its financial discipline.

The restructuring plan aims to drive RYTELO commercial growth in the U.S., explore opportunities for making RYTELO available outside the U.S., and continue to advance its Phase 3 IMpactMF trial.

The company expects the plan to have a meaningful impact on its 2026 operating expenses and position Geron to meet the needs of patients.

The plan is anticipated to be substantially complete in the first quarter of 2026, with initial projected full year 2026 operating expenses to be less than the company's projected full year 2025 operating expenses.

Notably, Geron will incur restructuring charges consisting primarily of cash-based expenses in connection with the restructuring plan.

Currently, GERN is trading at $1.32, up 3.12 percent on the Nasdaq.