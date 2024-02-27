Google Announces New Updates For Android At MWC

(RTTNews) - At the Mobile World Congress, Google, the subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), unveiled an array of innovative features that are set to revolutionize the world of Android devices and Wear OS smartwatches.

One of the key highlights of this launch is the introduction of the "Chat with Gemini" feature that can be accessed via the Google Messages app on any Android device. Gemini is designed to assist users in drafting messages, generating ideas, planning events, and more.

Another exciting feature introduced by Google is the integration of AI technology into Android Auto, which provides safer driving experiences. Android Auto now has the capability of summarizing texts and suggesting replies, thus reducing the chances of driver distraction while on the road.

For the visually impaired, Google has introduced the Lookout app, which leverages AI to identify objects through the camera of the device and provide auto-generated descriptions. The AI-powered boost to Lookout and Messages is currently available only in the English language.

Google has also introduced screen reader support for Lens in Maps, which makes navigation more accessible for users with visual impairments. In addition, Android devices now support handwritten annotations in Google Docs, providing users with more options to personalize their documents.

The media switcher now has Spotify Connect support, enabling users to control playback on Google Cast-compatible devices.

Wear OS smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch 4, can now display loyalty/membership cards, passes, tickets, and boarding passes on Google Wallet. Users can also access compass-guided directions right on their watch for a more seamless traveling experience.

Finally, the Fitbit app has been revamped through Health Connect on Android. This new feature enables users to view data from various wearables and apps in one centralized location, providing a comprehensive health overview.