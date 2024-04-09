|
09.04.2024 15:03:29
Google Cloud Inks Expended Deal With Orange To Deploy Artificial Intelligence, Including Gen AI
(RTTNews) - Google Cloud (GOOG) and France-based Orange SA (ORAN) announced Tuesday they have expanded their collaboration to deploy artificial intelligence, including gen AI, closer to Orange's and its customers' operations.
Through the use of Google Distributed Cloud (GDC), Orange can meet local requirements for cloud environments, accelerate AI adoption and benefits for customers, and foster an open and value-driven approach.
GDC is a fully managed hardware and software solution that brings the power of Google's AI services to the Edge, air-gapped environments, and Cross-Cloud.
By bringing the cloud into the data center via GDC, Orange is enabling faster deployment of AI applications for local teams, and fostering agility and responsiveness.
Google Cloud worked with Orange from the concept stage onwards to co-design its Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) deployment, which allows Orange to establish a local cloud.
This collaboration will bring the cloud to Orange's own data centers, protecting sensitive workloads that must stay on-premises and also enabling Orange to filter extremely high-volume data. It also opens up avenues for new business opportunities, as it makes it possible for use cases to be delivered across many Orange countries.
