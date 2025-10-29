Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.10.2025 08:12:00
Google Is the Latest Tech Titan to Go Nuclear to Power Its AI Ambitions
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google recently signed a transformative nuclear power deal with leading energy supplier NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). The tech giant will buy power from a currently shuttered nuclear energy facility that NextEra plans to restart by 2029. The companies also plan to explore developing new nuclear power plants in the future to help meet the country's surging power needs. This deal is part of a broader trend, following on the heels of similar nuclear power purchase agreements (PPAs) by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Together, these agreements are helping power a nuclear energy resurgence in the country to supply the massive energy needs of AI data centers.Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!