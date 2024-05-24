Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Helvetia Annual General Meeting confirms all Board of Directors' proposals



St.Gallen, 24 May 2024



Helvetia Holding AG shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the company's Annual General Meeting. Members and Chair of the Board of Directors were re-elected. The Chair of the Board of Directors, Dr Thomas Schmuckli, welcomed 2,394 shareholders with voting rights (representing 62.94% of share capital) to Helvetia Holding AG's 28th ordinary Annual General Meeting held at the Olma Messen St.Gallen venue. Fabian Rupprecht, Group CEO of Helvetia, presented the annual result for 2023. Helvetia successfully continued on its selective growth path with a focus on profitable and capital-efficient business fields and increased its business volume by 7.2% to CHF 11,311.3 million on a currency-adjusted basis. The Helvetia Group generated underlying earnings of CHF 372.5 million (2022: CHF 492.9 million). The result was characterised by exceptionally high claims from natural catastrophes and major loss events in the insurer's non-life business in Switzerland and Europe. As at 1 January 2024, the SST ratio stood at an outstanding 288%. "The past year has shown how important excellent management of our core business is. We are continuing to place a clear focus on this in order to strengthen our technical profitability in view of the challenging market environment", explained Fabian Rupprecht at the Annual General Meeting. Chair of the Board of Directors reports on artificial intelligence

In his meeting address, Dr Thomas Schmuckli referred to the topic of artificial intelligence and highlighted the potential of using artificial intelligence at Helvetia, saying, "The ability of AI to recognise patterns is key for Helvetia, for example when it comes to detecting insurance fraud." He also outlined how the Helvetia chatbot Clara, which is linked to ChatGPT, improves the experience for customers contacting Helvetia with queries. "The benefits are obvious: a chatbot allows us to respond to queries in a wide range of languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simple but frequently occurring business transactions can be fully automated", he explained. Dividend increase of 40 centimes

Due to Helvetia's profitable growth and resilient result in the 2023 financial year as well as the Group's continued strong capitalisation, the Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend be increased by 40 centimes to CHF 6.30 per share. The shareholders approved this proposal. Helvetia is therefore well on track to meet its strategic ambition to pay out more than CHF 1.65 billion in dividends for the financial years 2021 to 2025. Re-election of all members of Board of Directors and Chair

The Annual General Meeting confirmed Dr Thomas Schmuckli as Chair of the Board of Directors. All other members of the Board of Directors were also re-elected. Compensation approved

Helvetia Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful insurance group with over 13,800 employees and more than 7,2 million customers. It has been enabling its customers to seize opportunities and minimise risks for all that time – Helvetia is there for them when it matters. Helvetia is the best partner and is present everywhere that protection needs arise, with insurance, pension and investment solutions from a single source as well as simple products and processes. The insurance group knows the business, from mobile phone insurance and insurance cover for the Gotthard Base Tunnel to the long-term investment of customer assets. Helvetia develops and opens up new business models with enthusiasm and drives forward its own business in a powerful and future-oriented manner. It acts with foresight and responsibility in everything it does: for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees as well as its partners, society and the environment.

Helvetia is the leading all-lines insurer in Switzerland. In the Europe segment comprising Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain, the company has firmly rooted market positions for generating above-average growth. In the Specialty Markets segment, Helvetia offers tailored special insurance and reinsurance cover worldwide. With a business volume of CHF 11.3 billion, Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 372.5 million and an IFRS net income of CHF 301.3 million in the 2023 financial year. The shares of Helvetia Holding AG are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange. Cautionary note

