11.04.2024 07:00:20
Helvetia reports a robust result for 2023, increases its dividend and successfully implements its strategy
Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
The most important details about the 2023 annual financial statements at a glance:
Marked resilience thanks to financial strength and diversification
Helvetia taps into attractive growth opportunities with its strategy
"Helvetia reported a robust result for 2023. It did so in a challenging market characterised by an accumulation of natural events. I would like to thank all of our employees for the contribution they made to this result last year as well as for the great commitment they demonstrated towards our customers, especially in the face of the aforementioned serious weather events", says Fabian Rupprecht, Group CEO of Helvetia, on the 2023 annual financial statements. He adds: "At the same time, last year also showed how important the excellent management of our core business is. We are continuing to place a clear focus on this aspect so as to enable us to strengthen our technical profitability against the backdrop of a challenging market environment."
Helvetia has been reporting in accordance with the IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 accounting standards since 2023. All prior-year figures are presented on a comparative basis.
Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 372.5 million in 2023 (2022: CHF 492.9 million). A focus has been placed on this key figure for the first time in the 2023 annual results. It shows how the insurance business is performing, irrespective of financial market volatility or other non-operating influences. In 2023, underlying earnings were influenced by extraordinarily high claims from natural catastrophes and large claims events in the non-life business in Switzerland and Europe. In life insurance, Helvetia posted a solid result that slightly exceeded that of the previous year. The result was supported by the CSM release.
IFRS net income stood at CHF 301.3 million (2022: CHF 480.2 million). Unlike in 2022, neither the contribution made to IFRS net income by Sa Nostra Vida (CHF 20.4 million) nor the one-time profit of CHF 87.2 million from the sale of this company at the end of 2022 were included in 2023. The better performance of the capital markets relative to the previous year had a compensating effect on the result.
Continuation of focussed growth path – non-life business as driver
The non-life business was a strong growth driver and posted an increase of 10.8% on a currency-adjusted basis to CHF 7,117.1 million. In this business area, Helvetia recorded an increase in all segments and lines of business. The strongest growth was recorded by the Specialty Markets segment, which has a cyclical character and last year benefited from an advantageous market environment. The growth achieved by Switzerland, Spain and Austria in particular, was also above the market level. Helvetia was thus able to further expand its market shares in its profitable core business for the third time in succession. Price increases contributed significantly to the premium growth in the Europe and Specialty Markets segments.
In the life business, the business volume amounted to CHF 4,205.3 million (+1.7% on a currency-adjusted basis). All three segments – Switzerland, Europe and Specialty Markets – posted growth relative to the previous year. In life insurance, Helvetia continues to pursue a strategy that focusses on the investment-linked business and pure risk products.
Non-life: natural and large claims events weigh on the combined ratio
Life insurance: new business develops profitably
The contractual service margin (CSM) in the life business as at the end of 2023 rose slightly relative to the end of the prior year to CHF 4,030.8 million (31 December 2022: CHF 3,942.4 million). The new business written and the expected inforce return slightly outweighed the CSM release.
Capitalisation remains excellent
Higher dividend again
Helvetia is reaffirming its attractive dividend policy with the creation of free deployable funds at Holding company level. During the course of 2024, Helvetia is planning to transfer CHF 375 million in free capital from the Group's subsidiaries to Helvetia Holding. The Holding company will thus have more free funds available, increasing the Group's financial flexibility.
At the ordinary Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2024, all members of the Board of Directors, including the Chair, will stand for re-election.
Successful implementation of the helvetia 20.25 strategy
Capital Markets Day in December
About the Helvetia Group
Cautionary note
1878047 11-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.