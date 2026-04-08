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Illinois Tool Works Aktie

Illinois Tool Works für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861219 / ISIN: US4523081093

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08.04.2026 14:49:14

Here's Why Illinois Tool Works Stock Lost Ground in March

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) investors must be feeling frustrated by events in 2026. The U.S. manufacturing sector has been in a slowdown over the last couple of years, and as soon as it starts to recover, along comes a major conflict in the Persian Gulf to muddy the waters. The uncertainty created by the conflict took its toll on the stock in March, with the stock declining by 10.4% according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, but its underlying growth prospects look good.After 10 months of contraction, the U.S. manufacturing sector has reported growth in every month this year, at least according to the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). Not only is the overall PMI in positive territory, but the new orders index is too. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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