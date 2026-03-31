SSR Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVLE / ISIN: CA7847301032
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31.03.2026 19:01:50
Here's Why Shares in SSR Mining Popped Higher Today
Shares in gold miner SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) rose by 8% by 12 a.m. today. The move comes as gold prices spiked, but investors shouldn't lose sight of the fact that equity markets did so as well. In addition, investors are warming to the company's management, recently signing a definitive share purchase agreement to sell a 80% stake in a mine in Turkey for $1.5 billion in cash. Few investors will complain about a higher share price. Still, there's one thing to consider here: correlation. As recently discussed, a lot of speculative money has flowed into gold and silver over the last couple of years, which is likely why gold is often trading in line with the markets this year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SSR Mining Inc Registered Shs
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: SSR Mining legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: SSR Mining legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SSR Mining legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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03.11.25
|Ausblick: SSR Mining zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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20.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SSR Mining öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)