Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG: Update zur Transaktion mit der CSL Mindset Ltd.



02.02.2026

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



DARF IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA, AUSTRALIEN, KANADA ODER JAPAN WEDER DIREKT NOCH INDIREKT VERÖFFENTLICHT, VERTRIEBEN ODER HERAUSGEGEBEN WERDEN. Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Pratteln, 2. Februar 2026 Highlight Event and Entertainment AG: Update zur Transaktion mit der CSL Mindset Ltd. Die am 24. August 2025 angekündigte geplante Transaktion zwischen CSL Mindset Ltd. und der Highlight Event and Entertainment AG ("HLEE"), wurde noch nicht innerhalb des angestrebten Zeitrahmens umgesetzt. Der weitere Zeitplan der Umsetzung ist derzeit noch offen. Vor diesem Hintergrund prüft die Highlight Communications AG, an der die HLEE rund 54% hält, alternative Finanzierungsmöglichkeiten und hat eine Investmentbank mit der Analyse und Beratung potenzieller Finanzierungsalternativen beauftragt. Disclaimer Dieses Dokument dient einzig zu Informationszwecken und stellt weder ein Angebot zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Wertpapieren der Highlight Event and Entertainment AG noch einen Prospekt im Sinne des anwendbaren schweizerischen Rechts (Art. 35 ff. des Finanzdienstleistungsgesetzes, FIDLEG) oder irgendeiner anderen Jurisdiktion dar. Anleger sollten ihre Entscheidung zur Ausübung von Bezugsrechten oder zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Aktien der Highlight Event and Entertainment AG allein aufgrund des offiziellen Prospekts treffen, welcher voraussichtlich im Rahmen des Bezugsrechtsangebots publiziert wird. Anlegern wird des Weiteren empfohlen, sich vor einer Anlageentscheidung von ihrer Bank oder ihrem Finanzberater beraten zu lassen.

Dieses Dokument kann bestimmte, in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen enthalten, z.B. Angaben unter Verwendung der Worte "glaubt", "geht davon aus", "erwartet", "prognostiziert", "plant", "können", "könnten", "dürften", "werden" oder vergleichbare Begriffe. Solche in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken, Unsicherheiten und sonstigen Faktoren, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, finanzielle Situation, Entwicklung oder Leistungen des Unternehmens wesentlich von den in den zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen direkt oder indirekt genannten abweichen. Vor dem Hintergrund dieser Unsicherheiten sollten die Leser sich nicht auf diese in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen verlassen. Die Highlight Event and Entertainment AG übernimmt keine Verantwortung, diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen zu aktualisieren oder diese an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen.

Die hierin enthaltene Information stellt kein Verkaufsangebot oder eine Aufforderung zu einem Kaufangebot in Ländern dar, in welchen ein solches Angebot oder eine solche Aufforderung ohne entsprechende Genehmigung, Registrierung, Ausnahme von einer Registrierung oder Genehmigung oder weitere Handlungen unrechtmässig wäre. Diese Pressemitteilung sowie die darin enthaltenen Informationen sind nicht zur Weitergabe in die Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika ("USA"), nach Australien, Kanada oder Japan bzw. innerhalb dieser Länder bestimmt und dürfen nicht in diesen Ländern oder mittels Publikationen mit einer allgemeinen Verbreitung in diesen Ländern verteilt oder dorthin weitergeleitet werden; dasselbe gilt für jede andere Jurisdiktion, wo eine Weitergabe und Verbreitung rechtswidrig wäre. Diese Pressemitteilung stellt weder ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf von Wertpapieren in den USA dar. Die Wertpapiere der Highlight Event and Entertainment AG wurden nicht gemäss den Vorschriften des U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in der jeweils geltenden Fassung ("Securities Act") registriert und dürfen ohne eine vorherige Registrierung bzw. ohne das Vorliegen einer Ausnahmeregelung von der Registrierungsverpflichtung nicht an "U.S. persons" (wie definiert in Regulation S unter dem Securities Act) zum Kauf angeboten, verkauft oder geliefert werden.

This document is for informational use only and neither constitutes an offer to purchase or to subscribe for any securities of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of applicable Swiss law (i.e., art. 35 ff. of the Financial Services Act, FinSA) or of any other jurisdiction. Investors should make their decision to exercise subscription rights or to purchase or to subscribe to shares of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG solely based on the official prospectus (the "Prospectus") which is expected to be published in connection with the rights offering. Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial adviser before making any investment decision.

This document may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Highlight Event and Entertainment AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. Highlight Event and Entertainment AG shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the Highlight Event and Entertainment AG shares are being offered and sold only outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of these securities in the United States. The Highlight Event and Entertainment AG shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state’s securities commission in the United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the Highlight Event and Entertainment shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities will only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Any offer of securities that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the Prospectus Directive) is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

Kontakt: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Investor Relations

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

CH-4133 Pratteln

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

Fax: +41 41 226 05 98 info@hlee.ch http://www.hlee.ch

