Historic Victory as People With Diabetes Win Access to Life-Changing Technology, But Almost Half Don’t Understand the Benefits1-2

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, announced today new market research which found 79% of people struggle to keep their glucose levels in range, and that almost half (45%) don’t understand what a Hybrid Closed Loop System (HCL) is or how HCL could benefit them1-2. Findings also showed that 99% of healthcare providers expect the NICE TA for HCL systems will somewhat or significantly help change the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes for the better1-2.

Dexcom’s research follows the new Technology Appraisal (TA) from NICE which provides detailed guidance for hybrid closed loop systems usage. The new TA impacts an eligible population of over 150,000 people living with Type 1 diabetes in England, providing access to HCL systems3. Those eligible include people living with type 1 diabetes who are under the age of 18 or those who are over 18 with either an HbA1c of 7.5% or who are experiencing disabling hypoglycaemia, the TA also impacts women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, and people already using an insulin pump3.

Sometimes known as an ‘artificial pancreas’, an HCL system works by linking an insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor (CGM) with a computer algorithm that can calculate the amount of insulin someone needs based on their blood glucose readings.

"It's a cause for celebration that hybrid closed loop systems are now a possibility for around 150,000 people with type 1 diabetes” says Partha Kar, National Specialty Advisor, Diabetes with NHS England. "This guidance would not have been possible without the support of our industry partners investing in new innovations and advancing technology for diabetes management. Today we are one step closer to providing access to life changing technology for more people with diabetes.”

Karen Baxter, VP for UK Ireland Benelux Spain and France for DexCom comments: "It is clear from our research1-2 that so many more people could benefit from HCL. Every single person (100%) surveyed with type 1 diabetes said that being on an HCL system has reduced the burden of managing their diabetes and 98% of healthcare practitioners say they would want all people with type 1 diabetes to have access to HCL. The newly announced TA from NICE3 is a great advancement in access to diabetes technology.

"As such, to support healthcare professionals with their understanding of the benefits of HCL systems for patients with diabetes, Dexcom has worked with the clinical experts at the Diabetes Technology Network (DTN) to launch a series of education modules encompassing everything they need to know about the technology, we are excited to play a key role in widening access to HCL as a result.”

Celebrity Dexcom Warrior and HCL user, actor Jeremy Irvine† comments: "I can honestly say using the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring device to power my HCL system has changed my life. I can’t imagine going back to finger pricks* and blood glucose monitoring, and I certainly couldn’t do the intense filming I’ve been doing without my HCL system.”

Dexcom is the most connected continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) brand in the world7, it is backed by over 28 studies8‡§, has powered HCL systems for over one million years of cumulative patient use7, and is a critical and essential component of an HCL system. HCL systems powered by Dexcom real-time CGM have been proven to significantly improve outcomes – giving people with diabetes more confidence in their diabetes management4-6, 8-11.

In fact, a Dexcom sponsored study, ‘AiDAPT’, published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month, showed hybrid closed-loop therapy significantly improved maternal glycemic control during pregnancy complicated by type 1 diabetes11. The study, which focused on 124 pregnant women in nine sites across the UK and used the Dexcom G6 as part of the HCL system, further highlights the efficacy of utilising an HCL system to help manage glucose levels.

Dexcom will further strengthen its position as the world’s most connected CGM system when the Dexcom G7 CGM system launches with the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump. This news follows the recent launch of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System connected to Dexcom G6 in the UK and Germany.

Methodology

Patient Survey

The research was commissioned by Dexcom and conducted by Censuswide with 500 people with type 1 diabetes including 50 people using a hybrid closed loop system to manage their diabetes between 09.10.2023 - 16.10.2023. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

Healthcare Practitioner Survey

The research was conducted by Censuswide with 251 UK healthcare professionals (aged 18+) involved in the care of people with T1 diabetes between 10.10.2023 - 18.10.2023. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.



The Dexcom CGM G6 currently connects to the following insulin pumps to create a hybrid closed loop system in the UK:

Tandem t:slimX2 insulin pump and Tandem Control-IQ control algorithm

Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system (Insulet) and Omnipod tubeless insulin pod (Insulet).

Ypsomed mylife YpsoPump with Camdiab CamAPS FX

To access Dexcom’s series of Hybrid Closed Loop education modules, which were developed in partnership with the Diabetes Technology Network, please register here: https://uk-educationhub.dexcom.com/users/sign_up

*Finger pricks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings.

†Jeremy Irvine is a sponsored spokesperson of Dexcom.

‡Study also includes studies published after the inclusion criteria in the review.

§Dexcom data on file, 2023.

