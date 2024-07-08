Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Mark Desmedt to accelerate circular construction as a driver of profitable growth



08.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Acquisition of leading recycler of construction demolition materials in Belgium

Recycles 500,000 tons of construction demolition materials per annum serving key Brussels and Antwerp metro areas

To expand ECOCycle® range of circular building solutions in Belgium, driving profitable growth Holcim has closed the acquisition of Mark Desmedt in Belgium, advancing circular construction in Europe in line with its target to recycle 10 million tons of construction demolition materials per annum. A leading company in the recycling of construction demolition materials in Belgium, Mark Desmedt recycles more than 500,000 tons a year and is strategically located to serve Belgium’s two largest metropolitan areas, Brussels and Antwerp. Miljan Gutovic, CEO, Holcim: “With the Mark Desmedt team, we are accelerating our vision to drive circular construction in the key metropolitan areas where we operate to build cities from cities. Strategically located between Brussels and Antwerp, Mark Desmedt will scale up our ECOCycle® technology across Belgium, making circularity a driver of profitable growth. I look forward to welcoming the employees of Mark Desmedt to Holcim and to investing in our next chapter of growth together”. Founded in 1989 by the Desmedt family, Mark Desmedt became a leading company in the recycling of construction demolition materials in Belgium soon after it entered the ready-mix concrete market in 2001. It is Holcim’s fourth acquisition this year to scale up circular construction as a driver of profitable growth, building on Cand-Landi Group in Switzerland, Land Recovery in the UK and Mendiger Basalt in Germany. About Holcim

