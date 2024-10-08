|
08.10.2024 07:00:07
Holcim to acquire OX Engineered Products
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire OX Engineered Products, a leading U.S. provider of advanced insulation systems for residential and commercial applications, with 2024E net sales of USD 136 million.
OX Engineered Products develops and manufactures an innovative range of insulation solutions with proprietary technologies and trusted brands. With manufacturing facilities in the Midwest and Southeast of the U.S., the company is a preferred provider of high-quality solutions for the nation’s largest homebuilders. With OX’s complementary technologies, Holcim will offer an extended range of building envelope solutions for residential and commercial applications to meet its North American customers’ needs. The acquisition is highly synergistic and EPS accretive from year one.
Miljan Gutovic, CEO Holcim: “OX Engineered Products is the ideal addition to Holcim’s business in North America, with its complementary range of proprietary technologies and trusted brands. Its premium solutions enable us to offer the full suite of building envelope systems to our North America customers, from residential to commercial applications. I warmly welcome all 210 employees of OX Engineered Products to the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next chapter of growth together.”
OX Engineered Products is a preferred provider of high-quality innovative weatherization systems for builders and contractors. Its proprietary technologies range from housewraps and structural sheathing to integrated insulation solutions.
This acquisition continues the expansion of Holcim’s Solutions & Products business into the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. The transaction is in line with Holcim’s commitment to financial discipline and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearance in the U.S. It is expected to close in Q4 2024.
